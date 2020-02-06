Barnaby Joyce warns the Prime Minister that the trio of rebels could block legislation

Just a few days ago, the National Party of the Nation assured “the Shenanigans are over,” but Barnaby Joyce has now confirmed that they were just beginning when he warned Scott Morrison that his group of rebel supporters would speak up and that Could block government laws.

The former deputy prime minister confirmed to the New Daily that he warned the prime minister on Thursday that the reshuffle had punished his supporters and was at risk of creating a dangerous block of votes in parliament.

The narrow majority of the Prime Minister in the House of Representatives, with just two votes, could now be challenged by at least three of the Nationals – Barnaby Joyce, George Christensen and Llew O’Brien – who warned that they were ready to vote the government law.

Just two days after losing a leadership election against Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Joyce said he spoke to Mr. Morrison around noon to warn him that the recent reshuffle had caused bad blood.

“Each party needs understanding of different views within a broad general ethos,” Joyce told The New Daily.

“It’s fair enough to say that Mr. McCormack’s ministers are the ones who voted for him. I don’t think that’s helpful.”

The threat came only 24 hours after Mr. Joyce mocked the use of the word “learn” by the leader of the Nationals in a 800-word Facebook post.

The group was upset by the decision not to reinstate former Minister of Resources, Matt Canavan, after resigning to “wait for the leadership election” to support Joyce.

In October, Senator Canavan was caught up in a violent clash with the prime minister when he put a coal-fired generator into operation, allegedly turning the air blue and calling the prime minister “This is fed”.

He later said he could not remember swearing and claimed that “some things in this story were wrong.”

“I honestly don’t remember using that phrase,” said Senator Canavan.

“I’m pretty passionate at times – I don’t really apologize for that.”

When Mr. McCormack narrowly won a vote against Mr. Joyce on Tuesday, he was asked if he would reinstate Senator Canavan in the cabinet.

In response, he specifically said that he “thanked Senator Canavan for his service.”

When he announced his new front bench, Senator Canavan was absent.