Bare Knuckle FC adds former UFC title contenders to the squad

Former UFC star Thiago “Pitbull” Alves is the youngest elite to join the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) stable and signed an exclusive contract with the company earlier this week.

Alves’ ankle debut is slated for this spring as he wants to bring the BKFC the same skills and excitement he has brought with him throughout his career.

“I am very happy to be part of the BKFC family,” said Alves. “I look forward to testing my skills against someone in my weight class. The pit bull is bloodthirsty!”

“Thiago Alves has long been an integral part of the UFC,” said David Feldman, president and founder of the BKFC. “It’s amazing to have a fighter of this size and caliber fighting for the BKFC. Alves brings it every time he gets into the ring. He’s not just a great fighter, he’s a great person too we’re dating. We can’t wait for Thiago to make his debut in April or May. ”

Get to know Thiago Alves

Alves was born in Ceara, Brazil, and is currently battling Coconut Creek in the US state of Florida. The 36-year-old fought 27 times in the UFC, including 26 times in the welterweight division. In his MMA career, Alves was twice awarded the UFC fight of the night, in which he was able to record 23 victories, including 13 by TKO or KO.

Alves challenged then-champion Georges St-Pierre for the UFC welterweight title in July 2009, beating Matt Hughes, Chris Lytle, Patrick Cote, Karo Parisyan and Josh Koscheck. In his 2019 season, he appeared three times in the UFC, including a win over Max Griffin in February.