Barcelona want Willian Jose to move OUT of the window in an emergency, but must first remove Dembele or Suarez from the squad – The Sun.

BARCELONA is reportedly working on an emergency transfer to sign Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose – even though the transfer window is closed.

According to the Evening Standard, the Blaugrana are determined to hit Tottenham’s destination, which is allowed to leave for £ 25.4 million.

1

Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose is a reported goal for LaLiga champions BarcelonaCredit: Getty – Contributor

In order to register the Brazilian, however, they have to exclude one of their injured stars from the registration. Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele suffer from long-term problems.

Suarez is currently battling for a return in April, while Dembele’s season is already over after he recently had a complete proximal thigh tear in his right thigh during training.

The LaLiga rules state that Barca must notify the Spanish top team of the serious injury no later than 20 days after their appearance in order to have the case examined by a medical commission.

The Catalan club is expected to sign a striker by Wednesday.

Should a move not be agreed for Jose – just like Spurs, who was unsuccessful in negotiations with Sociedad – Barca is ready to choose two other alternatives.

Arsenal’s former striker Lucas Perez is seen as an option after impressing at Alaves. Getafes Angel Rodriguez is also being considered.

Sociedad President Jokin Aperribay insisted last week that Barca had yet to contact them to catch the 28-year-old, who was also associated with Manchester United in January.

He said to Marca: “We didn’t speak to anyone. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I haven’t read about it, but it’s true that the market has closed. I can’t say much about it.

“Willian Jose is a player who aroused the interest of several teams in the winter [transfer window] and we all know that Barcelona are looking for a striker.

“I don’t know if they’ll call us, but they haven’t made it yet. He’s an important player for us and we would definitely miss him. We still have a lot of games ahead of us and we need all of them.”

