Barcelona, Real Madrid and Celtic Make Up Top Three

We just started another decade and started again in 2020.

The Bhoys had ten outstanding years in their history, the decade most loaded with trophies in the history of the club, where they accumulated three triples in a row: incredible.

Therefore, it is also not surprising when football fans take out their calculators, the club only sits behind Barcelona and Real Madrid as the clubs to accumulate the most points in the last decade.



If it weren't for some honest mistakes, we could have been seconds! 😉

The Celts continue to win fans all over the world and the same old detractors try to drag us down at every step. For Neil Lennon, it is about continuing the success of the previous decade and sealing our authority nationally and in Europe.

With the top of the SPFL club, and in the last 32 of the Europa League in a gallop, it's a good time to be Tim!