Barcelona players have to run around training BLINDFOLDED in the bizarre chicken drill of new trainer Setien – The Sun.

The BARCELONA superstars trained in BLINDFOLDS in a desperate effort to revive their season.

Antoine Griezmann and Arturo Vidal were among the participants in the bizarre training exercise.

Antoine Griezmann was among the players who took part in the exercise

Arturo Vidal looked nervous as he held out his hands to avoid bumping into Quique Setien

The new coach Quique Setien ordered his players to put on the blindfolds and jog to strengthen their senses.

The technique called “blind chicken” is highly unorthodox and is usually aimed at children.

Setien and his coaching staff could be seen shading the players to prevent them from bumping into anything or falling over.

A disoriented Vidal held his arms in front of him and the midfielder feared he would hit a wall.

The curious exercise preceded their LaLiga game with Real Betis.

Since Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde last month, Athletic Bilbao and a La Liga loss to Valencia have led him to exit the Copa del Rey.

His team is three points behind leaders Real Madrid in the LaLiga.

This means that Setien is already under pressure when the club is involved in a civil war.

Star player Lionel Messi spit into the public eye with sports director Eric Abidal.

This has led to fears that the owner of the Ballon d’Or may want to leave the club in the summer. A clause in his contract states that he can leave free of charge if he so wishes.