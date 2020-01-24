Barcelona makes final attempt to sign Christian Eriksen from Spurs, despite the agreement between the transfer - The Sun

BARCELONA made a final attempt to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham.

Inter Milan remains “self-assured” and will land the Danish Dane this month, but the interest of the Catalans can throw a spanner in the works.

1

Barcelona has asked a question about Christian EriksenCredit: Getty Images – Getty

The Dane is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with non-English clubs this month to move in the summer.

But the 27-year-old wants to leave in January.

Within his favorites for his signature after a bid of £ 11 million.

Tottenham has told the Italian giants to raise their offer to £ 15 million if they want the deal to continue.

And Barca’s interest only strengthens the position of North Londoners.

SPURS NEWS LIVE: Follow all the latest news on Tottenham

The Catalans have investigated the 27-year-old who, according to Sky Sports News, would see him move to a Spanish giant.

Real Madrid was the favorite destination of the midfielder, but the interest from Los Blancos was not forthcoming.

That is why Eriksen met Daniel Levy, Spurs chief, yesterday to repeat his wish to move to the San Siro.

The playmaker is without a contract at the end of the season and this is the last opportunity for Tottenham to receive a fee for his signature or to see him leave for nothing.

And it seems that Inter is in the middle of a bidding war after Director Piero Ausilio has confirmed that they are experiencing serious competition for his signature.

He said: “We just made an official offer to Tottenham to sign Christian Eriksen and now we are waiting.

“Many clubs are interested, but we are confident – we are trying to get a top player like Eriksen.”

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho recently called on fans to “respect” Eriksen even when he leaves.

Italian giants AC Milan launch stunning £ 10m transfer offer for Antonette Robinson, back left