Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta reveals the battle with depression and taking medicine to rest after the Champions League win – The Scottish Sun

BARCELONA legend Andres Iniesta has revealed his battle with deep depression after Barcelona won the Champions League.

The Spaniard felt so low after his friend Dani Jarque died in 2009 that he only “waited for the night” so he could rest after taking medicine.

Andres Iniesta said the highs on the pitch were shared by the lows of 2009 when he tried to overcome the death of a friend. Credit: AFP OR LICENSE

The icon of Spanish football Andres Iniesta says goodbye emotionally but also experiences gloomy times with depression.

Andres Iniesta is now a star in Japan with Vissel Kobe Credit: AFP

Midfielder Iniesta, 35, lifted the European crown four times and won the league nine times with Barca, while winning the World Cup and the European Championship twice on his way to 131 caps.

But in the upcoming documentary ‘Unexpected Hero” he remembers his darkest time, when he could only live one day at a time.

Iniesta, who joined Japanese club Vissel Kobe two years ago, said: “I went straight to the point, especially at first, I waited for the night to come because I took medicine and I could rest.

“That bad, I just want to rest.

“I had a very bad time. People who are close to me know that, I have a very bad situation. Until you suffer, you don’t know what it’s like.

“People tell me after my statement or see the things I have done, they feel better. I relate my experience with total honesty.

ANDRES INIESTA

“I’m having a hard time but I never stop practicing and do it one day at a time.”

And Iniesta believes that experience helped him grow as a person.

He added: “From there and with all the people around me, I came out of this person not the same person, but better.”

“My wife, my girlfriend at that time, never left me. He will spend the night with me at my parents’ house.

“Those people and the people around you help all make sense. I am very grateful for everything. “

Now he hopes going public will help others who struggle with similar problems.

He said: “People tell me after hearing my statements or seeing things that I have done they feel better.

“It’s not my intention to say ‘look I helped 20,000 people’. I relate my experience with total honesty.

“Whether it is good or bad and from there, if I have helped people, I am twice as happy for it.”

