Barcelona does not participate in the talks of Neymar or Lautaro Martinez – Javier Tebas

Liga president Javier Tebas says that Barcelona is not currently in talks for Neymar or Lautaro Martinez and believes that it is currently “completely impossible” for Spanish champions to buy the duo.

Speculation continues to rage that Barcelona will bring the two strikers during the summer transfer window, but Tebas has absolutely none.

“It is not true that Barca is currently negotiating for the signing of these two players,” he said.

“They focus more on when the season can resume compared to new acquisitions. There will be exchange agreements in the near future, but transfers are not a priority for European clubs at the moment.

“They want to limit the damage caused by stopping the business, but everything is still pending. No Neymar nor Lautaro, these names are not currently at the top of Barca’s priority list.

“The club does not currently have the ability to make these purchases, at the moment it is completely impossible.”

Source | Objective

Tebas spoke on Friday at the Adea Connecta forum where he also said there would be promotions and relegations even if the championship season in Spain had not been completed.