La Liga President Javier Tebas said Barcelona would not hold talks with Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar or Inter forward Lautaro Martinez.

The Catalan giant has been heavily linked with moves for Neymar and Martinez, and amid rising ulation Haccao – or at least a star.

Tebas speculated that Barca had other priorities during the coronavirus epidemic.

“It is not fair that Barcelona are currently in talks on the signing of these two players,” he told the Adia Connecta Forum on Friday.

They are more focused on what can be done to restart the season as opposed to new acquisitions. There will be swap deals in the short term, but the transfers are not currently high on European clubs’ preferences.

“They want to limit the damage caused by the stoppage, but everything is still blocked. There is no Neymar or Lauter. These names are currently not high on the list.

Tebas added: “The club does not currently have the capability to make this signing. Currently, it is completely impossible.”

The La Liga season was suspended last month due to the Corona virus, which killed more than 22,500 people in Spain.

