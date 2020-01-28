Barbour County man is charged with allegedly slapping a woman in the face and swinging a gun

Posted on Jan 27, 2020 / 03:28 PM EST

/ Updated: January 27, 2020 / 3:28 pm EST

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Barbour County man is in custody in Elkins after slapping a woman in the face and firing a gun.

On January 23, officials from the Elkins Police Department were dropped on a female victim who said a criminal complaint said she was escaping a man in the area.

Richard Swiger

According to the victim, she and another woman had a conversation in their vehicle about buying feminine hygiene products from the Dollar General when a man named Richard Swiger [25 ] from Belington sat in the passenger seat of Belington The car said: “Do you always have to steal?” said the officials.

When the victims made their way to the Dollar General, Swiger slapped one of them in the face, took off their glasses and, according to the complaint, slapped her face again.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and she began to flee on foot from Swiger, who turned to aim the gun at a victim in the back seat when she said she was going to call the police, police officers said. According to the victim who was pointed at her with the weapon, the weapon was a small “single-shot” weapon in brown and black, the complaint said.

Police officers later found that Swiger in Barbour County found that Swiger had read out his Miranda rights, and he said the incident was due to “a series of quarrels and battles” that had occurred earlier that day; but when Swiger was asked to work something out, he said he couldn’t remember.

Swiger also told the police that he had thrown the gun out of the window and when asked why he did so, he said the victim was “an ignorant guy” … “It scared me because I wasn’t knows what she is, didn’t want to tell anyone, ”however, according to the criminal complaint, did not go into detail about the incident or the firearm.

Swiger is charged with willful threat. He is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail for a $ 75,000 bond.

,