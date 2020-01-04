Barber says he almost missed being hit by a car that crashed into a store

Loading...

A barber said he was looking out the window a moment before a car crashed on Friday night. The video of the scene shows that the car backed down on a pillar before rushing forward and crashing into the glass front of Dave & # 39; s Barbershop, which is located at the corner of Stop & Shop in 298 Grove St. Rick Buccini said he approached the window because of the uproar he heard outside: "I heard people scream, someone was screaming, so I went to the front door and she came to me," he said. "Thank God I had the brick wall there, because she probably would have crushed me." Buccini said that everything "happened in a fraction of a second" and was glad that the barbershop was empty at that time. "He was flying. She took out the entire pillar. He left. She demolished the pillar," he said. "It was scary. Thank God no one died." Braintree police said the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported. A construction inspector determined that the structure was safe, police said.

