There is a memorable scene in the award-winning mini series, Chernobyl, when the mine crew chief gets a face mask to wear while digging under the exploded nuclear reactor. The outspoken miner listens to the Soviet bureaucrats and drops the mask on the desk. “If these worked,” he says in a businesslike way, “you wear them.”

In the feverish speculation about a coronavirus pandemic, the story of Chernobyl resonates on a number of levels. There are matters of trust: people do not have much faith in authoritarian governments to be frank about the extent and severity of a crisis. And there are facts: masks are practically useless.

The perspectives differ on the first point. A statement from the World Health Organization on January 30 praised China’s commitment to transparency as “very impressive and incomprehensible.” On the same day, Human Rights Watch criticized Chinese censorship regarding the outbreak and, in the beginning, underreporting infections and downplaying their infections severely. Even the mayor of Wuhan admits he had to wait for permission from the party to disclose information about the epidemic.

Regarding masks, the message is more unified: it is simply ignored.

The American Centers for Disease Control presumably treats the new corona virus as a pathogen in the air, which mainly spreads through droplets that travel through the air, such as flu. Despite their prevalence, surgical masks do not achieve the tight seal needed to effectively protect wearers against pathogens in the air.

Even in hospitals, the most important function of a surgical mask is to protect vulnerable patients against germs that can be transmitted by caregivers, not the other way around. Health workers are better protected by N95 masks, which are fit tested for a good seal. They are usually uncomfortable and burden breathing; health institutions do not recommend them for public use.

All masks are particularly useless when people turn them on and off to talk on the phone, for example. They can even be a source of contamination if they are removed incorrectly, if people touch their mask, then their face.

While face masks are useful for reducing transmission, experts agree that when worn by sick people, they contain germs when they cough or sneeze.

This information did not prevent a run on disposable masks, which led to shortages in some cities. Nor has disaster prevented opportunism. At the end of January, Fox Business exposed vendors on Etsy and Amazon who used “coronavirus protection kits” and face masks with knockout logos, such as Gucci and Supreme, for hundreds of dollars.

Fashion brand masks are an increasingly popular accessory. They are generally marketed for outdoor sports and smog protection, not as anti-virus measures, and many are clearly focused on status awareness. They are big business on “re-commerce” sites, such as Grailed, where collectors can purchase products that are “dropped” for resale by luxury brands such as Supreme and Off-White, at competitive prices.

They are hugely popular in Asia, where wearing face masks in public has roots that can be traced to the influenza pandemics of the early 20th century. They are widely used as a remedy for air pollution. Especially in Japan, face masks are embraced as social courtesy. Many rooms have cute anime designs.

Here in North America, plagued by racist repercussions, Asian Canadians and Americans can wear masks in public as a kind of prophylactic against ostracism and outright hostility.

Some studies suggest that the increasingly common fashion accessory is doing more harm than good. Cloth masks retain moisture and can sometimes be washed, making them ‘a breeding ground for pathogens’.

The medical consensus is that we all get much better value for money by simply washing our hands.

