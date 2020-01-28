Bar Louie files for bankruptcy and closes a third of its restaurants

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

(CNN) – Bar Louie, a restaurant chain known for its cocktails and burgers, has filed for bankruptcy and closed dozens of locations.

The company announced on Monday that it had filed for Chapter 11 filing. An agreement was reached with his lenders to buy the chain through a bankruptcy sale. Bar Louie said restaurants are operating in “normal business” and expects them to emerge from bankruptcy within 90 days.

Bar Louie has more than 90 locations in the United States. 38 underperforming locations were recently closed to “strengthen their operational and financial position”. According to local media reports, several locations in Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan and Colorado closed.

CEO Tom Fricke said in the press release that the company was profitable and focused on growth despite the closings.

“Selling through Chapter 11 will help us focus on our profitable core locations and expand into areas that have been proven to be successful,” he said.

Suppliers and employees continue to be paid throughout the company’s bankruptcy, said Bar Louie.

Bar Louie started in Chicago in 1990 before opening locations in 26 states. The locations are mainly near shopping centers, which face their own problems when customers shift their habits to online shopping.

Several malls that are trying to attract hungry shoppers have problems with fewer people shopping in malls. For example, the Cheesecake Factory said sales in the third quarter stagnated at locations that were open for at least a year. The company’s earnings should remain unchanged in the fourth quarter.

According to an employee of Mishawaka Bar Louie, the location is not currently closed.

One of the owners of Mishawaka Bar Louie said that the restaurant is “healthy and cheerful” and will move to its new location in spring.

