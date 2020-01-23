Baptiste season 2 could be the series finale

The BBC announced on Wednesday that The Missing Spin-off Baptiste will be returning for a second run – and it is now reported that the second series could be the last show.

Jack Williams, who along with his brother Harry is the author and managing director of Baptiste’s production company Two Brother Pictures, told Deadline that he expects season two to be the retired detective’s last outing.

He said: “Julien Baptiste is back for another case. I assume that we will see him for the last time and say goodbye to the character. “

Meanwhile, Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw is part of the second season. She plays the British ambassador Emma Chambers. The whole family disappears during a skiing holiday in the Hungarian mountains.

When Shaw attended the show, he said, “I am honored to join this extremely talented and dedicated team with the great writing from Harry and Jack Williams under the direction of Thomas Napper. I am so happy to work with the best of the new generation ! “

In the meantime, Jack and Harry Williams made a joint statement that they were pleased to welcome Shaw to the cast.

They said: “It is a privilege to be working with the fascinating Tchéky Karyo again, who has created an iconic figure. And this year he will be accompanied by Fiona Shaw, an incredible actress we have wanted to work with for some time. We can can’t wait to see them together. “

A premiere date for the new series has not yet been fixed.