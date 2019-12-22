Bank opening reforms delayed as security tests drag on

Loading...

ACCC Commissioner Sarah Court said after detecting various technical flaws, he would not have been responsible for deploying open banking operations in February, which had always been a tight deadline.

"As it is not unexpected with a major IT infrastructure construction, there are just problems that arise … that take time to resolve," said Ms. Court.

"We at ACCC are convinced that because of these potential problems and because we want to take the time to resolve them properly, it is best to push back the start date to allow the The whole ecosystem of having really undergone … plus extensive security testing. "

The ACCC is currently working on connectivity – ensuring that the "pipes" carrying data from banks to fintechs are working properly. Ms. Court said the tests are still progressing well, but they are taking longer and proving to be more complex than expected. He will also spend time making sure the information is secure.

While some in the fintech industry have suggested that the banks were to blame for the delay, Ms. Court said that the banks were at "different stages of preparation", but there was no clear delay responsible for the delay.

Court said the banks were "very naturally very concerned about cybersecurity and the possibility that this new system would introduce weaknesses in their IT defense systems".

The banking sector is the first sector where the government plans to deploy what it calls a "consumer data law", which will later apply to telecommunications companies and public services.

Neobank 86,400 chief investment officer Brian Parker said the delay in opening banking services was "disappointing, but not a huge surprise."

"It is extremely important that licensees get the right CDR, and it is becoming increasingly evident that quality will not be there before the February deadline. What we need now is a greater level of acceptance on the part of licensees to meet the new deadline. "Said Parker.

Rebecca Schot-Guppy, Managing Director of FinTech Australia, said: "This is not the news we wanted to hear just before Christmas. However, this is not surprising given that some of our members have expressed doubts that the big banks would have their data formatted and ready in time for the launch of the policy in February 2020. "



Clancy Yeates is a business reporter.

