Loading...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Utah Jazz arrive in Queen City of Charlotte with a run of four consecutive victories, but knowing that there is still room for improvement in the way they play and win ball games. In the last games, the Jazz allowed clubs below .500 to take them to a deep point in the final period before securing an eventual victory for Utah, including some games in which their opponents amounted to dramatic returns for two deficits. digits

Frequently, problems have arisen when the reserve unit has been on the floor. Other times, it has been the starting unit slowly going down and allowing opponents to build an advantage at their expense, and then having to overcome a significant deficit.

"Those are the things that we strive for as a banking unit: enter and give your owners a break and let them have or build an advantage and have them build on that." – Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang

Utah beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-106 on Thursday, but not without some heroic Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the final minutes to seal the victory. In that contest, the bank contributed 23 points, just below its average of 27.1 points per game. Reserve striker Georges Niang said that for the team to play its best, the bank must do its part and provide quality minutes more consistently.

"I thought last night (against Atlanta), we did a great job getting in there and keeping up and continuing to build on what the headlines were doing out there," Niang said. "I think it will be a continuous work in progress. We are still getting to know each other and we are still working to do things day by day, just working on us and trying to continuously improve."

He said the main focus of the second unit is to play a good defense and preserve any advantage that the first unit has given them.

"Those are the things we strive for as a bank unit: go in and give your owners a break and let them have or build an advantage and have them build from that," he added.

He said the reserves devote most of their time in practice to developing ways to improve at both ends of the floor.

"Simply entering and impacting the game, entering with aggression, physicality, making shots," said Niang. "That's what it's really about, just impacting the game defensively and making shots when you're out there."

Niang noted that Jazz fell to the Hawks 117-114 on their last visit in March, but this last game showed their ability to adapt and find ways to overcome adversity and gain victory.

"Last year in Atlanta, it was the same type of game and we lost, so for us to come in and get that out and have contributed," he said. "Everyone who contributes is huge to us and I think that shows growth, that shows development and we are looking to show it day after day."

He said that for Jazz to continue to succeed, the second unit has to play in a high level game after game. He added that having the opportunity to play in the regular rotation has been a great step in its development and wants to continue contributing in whatever way is necessary to help the team succeed.

“Simply continue to be able to defend multiple positions, continue making shots and continue creating for others. At the end of the day, the more I can do for the people around me, I think we will be better, "Niang said." When you win big, everyone else wins, including yourself. That is just the goal for everyone around here. " .