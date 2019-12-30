Bank of Queensland raises nearly $ 90 million oversubscribed offer

Loading...

Bank of Queensland has successfully raised nearly $ 90 million from its retail shareholders after completing an oversubscribed stock placement plan.

The completion of the retail offering means that the bank has now raised $ 339.7 million from investors following an institutional placement of $ 250 million plus early in December. The bank originally sought to raise $ 25 million from its retail investors.

The CEO of the Bank of Queensland, George Frazis, is all smiles and why not after having raised nearly $ 340 million from the shareholders in an oversubscribed capital increase.

The Bank of Queensland plans to use the raised capital to strengthen its balance sheet and provide an increased buffer above its capital ratio requirements set by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority. It will also use part of the capital to implement its strategic priorities.

As part of the retail offering, approximately 12.3 million common shares will be issued at a price of $ 7.27 per share, representing a small discount of 2% over the weighted average price in based on the volume over five days of existing shares of Bank of Queensland between December 16 and 20.