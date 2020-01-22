Bank of Canada announces interest rate announcement and updates economic outlook

OTTAWA – The Bank of Canada is expected to make its final interest announcement this morning and update its economic outlook.

Economists everywhere expect the central bank to leave its main interest rate at 1.75 percent.

However, there is a difference of opinion as to what they expect the Bank of Canada to do later this year, so they will examine what the central bank says in its quarterly monetary policy report.

The Bank of Canada has been putting its main interest rate on hold for more than a year, although many of its international competitors have switched to interest rate cuts and loosen monetary policy in response to the weakness of the global economy.

The central bank has said that the Canadian economy remains resilient despite global economic uncertainty.

Changes to the Bank of Canada’s key interest rate target typically affect the prime rates of the country’s major banks that are used to determine rates for variable-rate mortgage and credit lines.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 22, 2020.

The Canadian press