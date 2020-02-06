Bank of America and others prefer location tracking to travel alerts

Protecting my money while on the road now means sacrificing my privacy.

When I was preparing to travel to four different countries to work four months away from my home town in California, I thought I should give my banks, as well as credit and debit card issuers, a heads-up. It is what tax-responsible travelers do. Usually I didn’t want fraud reports to go off as soon as I used my card in my first stop, Chile, in a hemisphere.

I have always warned my bank, Bank of America, when I was planning to travel to New York, Nevada, Canada, or really anywhere outside the state, or outside the US, but when I got the BofA app a month before my international flight, the travel alarm options were gone. Instead, I was asked to enable location services for the mobile banking app to “always”. That way, if the app were to follow me like in Santiago, Chile, but my card was used in Valencia, Spain, my bank would know something was wrong.

The only thing is that I have to have the app follow my location constantly via my iPhone. That is a lot of following. I have never given so much access to an app. At most I allow tracking ‘while using the app’, but not all that time.

With Apple’s new privacy settings in iOS 13, a dialog box appears every so often asking if I really want to allow the BofA app to always keep track of my location. Under Location Services settings, you should explain why you should allow this access level: “To reduce card denial, BofA has access to your location at least once a day to verify that you are near your Visa card when it is used “

A Bank of America spokesperson said that this alarm-free fraud detection facility has been an option since the end of 2017, but only for Visa cardholders. (My credit cards through BofA are all Visa.) Technically, you can unsubscribe by turning off the “Check if your Visa card is with you” option via the settings of the Visa card location, but it is a separate system from the Bank of America app. You can also choose not to grant BofA location access and limit it to only when you open the app, or never. Living on the edge.

You can try to avoid it, but following credit cards is becoming more common. Chase user and travel blogger Becca from the HalfHalfTravel website left the US last weekend and was surprised when Chase informed her that a travel advice setup was no longer needed for her Sapphire Reserve credit card.

“Chase did not suggest that I should do anything,” she said in a direct message.

Just like BofA, Chase is totally committed to minimal communication while traveling. A spokesperson confirmed this in an e-mail message: “Innovation in fraud detection capabilities has improved our customer experience in travel, both at home and abroad.”

Others who use Capital One discovered that travel notifications have also been dropped there.

But not every bank forces location tracking to its cardholders. For her Charles Schwab debit card, Becca discovered that a customer service representative was still willing to prepare travel advice for her tickets based on her travel schedule, something that most of us have been traveling for years.

Another important credit card player, American Express, describes its tracking as “leading fraud detection options.” On the Amex website, the travel section states: “You do not have to inform us before you travel.” It has been like this for several years now. Thanks I think.

Apple is new to the credit card world with its iPhone-friendly Apple Card. Less surprisingly, marking of travel plans is not necessary for this card. Just like Chase, Amex and Bank of America, if Apple discovers that there is something wrong with your spending, this will trigger a whole reporting process. In an exchange of customer service, an Apple Card representative explained: “If we suspect unusual activities, you will receive a notification that you can tap to let us know it is you.”

Apple Card doesn’t have to be told.

So while some cards (such as Discover, which has a web portal to record your travel plans) still rely on a website or app system for users to manually add their relevant travel deets, the majority of credit and debit cards in your expect wallet just keep getting “smarter”.

And by smarter we mean creepier.

