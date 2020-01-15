Bank of America 4Q's profit falls with lower interest rates

NEW YORK – Bank of the American consumer banking company says that earnings in the fourth quarter fell by 4% compared to a year ago, as the bank was affected by the rapid fall in interest rates at the end of 2019.

The Charlotte, N.C.-based bank said Wednesday that it made a profit of $ 6.99 billion, or 74 cents per share, compared to a profit of $ 7.29 billion, or 70 cents per share a year ago. BofA purchased around 900 million shares between 2018 and 2019, which is why earnings per share increased while the bank’s overall profit fell.

The bank’s profit nevertheless exceeded expectations. Analysts were looking for BofA to earn 68 cents per share.

Bank of America is particularly affected by interest rate movements, as it sells a range of consumer banking products and its balance sheet is better aligned with short-term bonds and other securities. This made the bank more sensitive to the Federal Reserve’s decision last year to lower short-term interest rates three times to support the US economy.

The bank’s quarterly interest income fell more than $ 900 million on an annual basis, from $ 17.84 billion to $ 16.93 billion.

Ken Sweet, The Associated Press