Bank branches are closing faster than ever

Loading...

"The data is clear, many branches are closing," said financial consultant Martin North of Digital Finance Analytics.

"We are seeing branches close faster than ever before."

The annual data collected by the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority tells the same story.

It shows that banks, or authorized deposit-taking institutions as APRA calls them, have closed the doors of nearly 300 branches during the year until June, or about 5.3% of all outlets, leaving the country with 5,314 bank branches.

Last year's decline was more pronounced than a year earlier, when about 3.6% – or 201 – of bank branches closed.

The trend is more pronounced in big cities, but regional areas – where bank branches are often the lifeblood of rural communities – have not been spared either.

Regional cities lost 4.1% of their branches last year, while their city cousins ​​lost 6.2%.

Young people are less likely to go to branches, and that will continue.

Financial consultant Martin North

The closings are motivated by a combination of “digital migration” and demographic data.

More and more people are doing more banking on smartphones and, as a result, branch visits have dropped significantly, said North.

"Young people are less likely to go to branches, and it will continue," he said.

The Summerhill bank was one of 39 outlets closed by CBA in the past year, as shown by the group's most recent financial results, reducing its number of operating branches to less than 1,000.

It was also the last remaining bank in the Summerhill area.

"We knew the guys who worked there and if we needed something immediately, it was easy to walk through it and sort it out," said a local trader, who didn't want his name published.

"People were disappointed with its closure. They are still using branches for things like loans. I also don't know how it affects the elderly," she said.

Despite the closings, Commonwealth Bank chief executive Matt Comyn has promised to keep an extensive network of branches. Credit: Alex Ellinghausen

Comyn's commitment

These concerns are known to the head of the ABC, Matt Comyn.

In a speech at the Trans-Tasman Business Circle earlier this year, he acknowledged the public's sensitivity to the subject. After personally writing to the bank's eight million customers, many responses have given him information about his branch network, he said.

"Even if the number of agencies decreases and the number of physical points of presence, we will keep and maintain a very large network of agencies … the largest in the country," wished to assure Mr. Comyn.

The redundant Westpac branch in Mentone Parade, Mentone, still pays $ 116,186 per year in rent plus GST, although it is still empty. He will do so until the lease expires in December 2020.

It is not the only branch in Melbourne where it is less burdensome for the bank to continue paying a lease, but to cut staff and operations than to stay open for business. Others include northern suburban branches in Rosanna and Doreen.

"For Mentone Parade, Rosanna and Doreen for example, like many of our suburban branches, less than 2% of transactions were over the counter," said a spokeswoman for Westpac.

We do not make any decisions lightly and our main considerations are the use, location, proximity to other services and the needs of the community.

Westpac spokesperson

"More and more customers are choosing to do banking in different ways, such as digital banking. We don't make decisions [to close] lightly and our main considerations are usage, the location, proximity to other services and the needs of the community, "she said. told me.

At the corner of Westpac's closed branch, Mentone, are branches of CBA, NAB and the Bank of Melbourne.

The store owners and residents of Mentone will not do without banking, but there is still an inherent fear that rot will set in, and other banks will follow.

And in a difficult retail environment, it is not easy for owners to find new commercial tenants.

“Banks were previously as safe as possible when it comes to investing. They no longer represent the certainty that they did before, "said a Melbourne real estate agent who had to manage several agency closings.

ABC’s efforts to cut costs by closing 4.3% of its branches during the year are at the bottom of the suffering of the big four.

National Australia Bank led the charge by reducing 95 branches, or 9.6% of its network, which left it with 892 storefronts across the country. It was closely followed by ANZ, which reduced its network by 8.3%.

Often, only ATMs remain.

Westpac, after reducing the number of branches by 6%, ends up with 955 branches, a larger network than CBA with its 918 branches, although this figure excludes Bankwest, the subsidiary of CBA.

Compared to the profitability manual prescribed by some analysts, the bank's collective cuts were relatively light.

Analysts at the finance house Morgan Stanley recommended in a Roadmap to "Branchtopia" report released late last year that the big four cut their networks in half.

According to their accounts, the ANZ network is almost as valuable as that of Westpac despite its much smaller agency numbers, while NAB has the least valuable distribution platform.

Go without money

"Customers are increasingly turning to digital, which should give banks more space to streamline branches over time," said analysts at Morgan Stanley. Avoiding branches by removing money from premises could also reduce a third of the direct costs of a branch, they added.

"Branchtopia could see banks convert all branches into cash and close 50% of them, saving around 6 to 9% of a major's costs, Westpac and CBA being the best positioned [to benefit] . "

But "increased public scrutiny" has made it unlikely that banks will aggressively cut their branch networks in the next 12 months, they conceded.

Loading

Yet banks are now facing a new reality of modest revenue growth and tighter regulations after the Hayne Royal Commission, and will be under increasing pressure to make changes and cut costs.

Australia has "far more" branches per capita than Britain and most other developed countries, according to North.

"We are coming to the same point here where the UK was 15 years ago. We have yet to see anything," he said.

"We will see far fewer bank branches in the years to come."

Editor-in-chief of The Age and BusinessDay for theage.com.au, smh.com.au, watoday.com.au and brisbanetimes.com.au of Fairfax.

Most seen in business

Loading