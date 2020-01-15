Bang & Olufsen E8 has doubled battery life to 35 hours

The third generation of true Bang & Olufsen E8 wireless in-ear headphones has been announced, doubling battery life from 16 hours to 35 hours…

NordVPN

With up to 35 hours of playback time, Bang & Olufsen optimizes the battery life of the Beoplay E8 by 119% compared to the previous model. The headphones have up to seven hours of continuous playback time and four full charges built into the premium leather wireless charging case. This means that many users can wait several weeks before charging the case, which takes two hours.

In addition, the size and weight have been reduced.

Bang & Olufsen engineers used 3D modeling and consumer testing to ensure that the Beoplay E8 adapts to a wider variety of ear shapes and sizes. The size of each earpiece has been reduced by 17%, weighing only 5.8 grams per piece, and the more compact size and optimized design allow the Beoplay E8 to adapt to smaller ears and is even more comfortable and natural to wear.

Finally, there are now four microphones in place instead of two, for better performance on phone calls and an improved transparency mode.

The Bang & Olufsen E8 is a much more expensive option than the AirPods, at $ 390, but should offer significantly better sound quality as well as a more compact form factor and a stylish leather wireless charging case.

Building on 94 years of excellence in sound engineering, Bang & Olufsen engineers have optimized sound performance by implementing a new bass port that allows air to enter and exit the acoustic chamber . This allows the Beoplay E8 speakers to move more freely and produce larger and more precise bass output. Users can also download the Beoplay app to change the sound via the ToneTouch visual equalizer: drag the point between four areas to seamlessly change the audio experience, pitch to change the soundscape, or use the presets to make quick adjustments […]

With the latest technologies, including Bluetooth 5.1, the Beoplay E8 offers quick configuration and a flawless user experience, while battery consumption is kept to a minimum. The ACC and aptX codecs guarantee pure, clear wireless sound in iOS and Android devices.

We will send you a notice as soon as they are available, the launch date being February 14.

If you can live with 16 hours of autonomy, the previous generation is now available at almost $ 100 in savings.

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAtOjZIbA0I [/ integrated]