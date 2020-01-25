Banff and Canmore favored by Europeans and Americans

The Canadian end-of-year report for luxury real estate from Engel & Völkers combines market data, insights from local Engel & Völkers real estate experts and comments from Bullpen Consulting. This year’s report contains an overview of the ski areas markets of Banff and Canmore.

This is what the experts have to say about the two markets just west of Calgary.

“Compared to other parts of Alberta, the Banff and Canmore areas are copper markets and are expected to remain relatively flat in 2020.

“The tourist-driven Banff market is not experiencing price drops in other parts of the province and attracts potential buyers from around the world, including the United States and Europe. Due to mountain culture, Europeans from Austria and Switzerland were among the first to visit Banff settled, and they have continued to look for high-quality chalet and apartment-like properties for part-time use in Canmore.

“Moreover, the prices of the 2019 market did not rise as quickly as in previous years, because fewer local residents pushed up property prices through multiple offers. Engel & Völkers expects that Banff market prices could fall by one to five percent in 2020.”