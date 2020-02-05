Bandai Namco’s newest one punch man: a hero nobody knows Trailer shows new hero and villain characters

Bandai Namcos have released a new trailer for their highly anticipated battle title, One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows!

The latest trailer mainly deals with the announcement of a number of new characters for the game. There is a mix of heroes and bad guys who have been announced with the favorite characters of fans like Crablante, Boros and Puri Puri Prisoner. If you are a fan of anime or manga, you will be happy if these characters are announced for the game!

Check out the all-new Bandai Namco trailer for One Punch Man: a hero nobody knows:

In similar news, Bandai Namco released another trailer for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, which features even more characters for the upcoming fight title!

The trailer is pretty short, not even every minute, but shows a lot of new characters for the game! If you are a fan of manga / anime, be happy to see some of these faces. There are a total of three new characters – Child Emperor, Spring Mustachio and Handsome Ikemen Amai Mask. Read more about the new characters in OPM: A Hero Nobody Knows here!

One Punch Man: A hero no one knows about is expected to be released on February 28, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Are you excited to finally get a One Punch Man game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube