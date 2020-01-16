Bandai Namco has released the official trailer for their highly anticipated RPG title Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot!

The long-awaited release of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is coming to an end as the game is scheduled to be released on January 17 at the end of this week. The launch trailer is packed with epic action, legendary DBZ characters and much more that will get franchise fans to get their hands on the game!

Check out the official trailer for the launch of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bf85wwJuFBE [/ embed]

In similar news, Bandai Namco has released the opening moments for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The exclusively released IGN has released the first 17 minutes of gameplay footage for the upcoming title and you can read about it above.

It starts with a fight against Piccolo, which is supposed to give you a little more insight into the gameplay and the fight you will endure. You can also take a look at the play area. Don’t expect too much though, as the gameplay remains secret until the game finally hits the market. Read the full article here!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be released on January 17, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms.

Source: YouTube