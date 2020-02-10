Bandai Namco releases new Dragon Ball FighterZ 3-pass trailer. Watch here

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer that presents the third FighterZ pass. Fans of the title can look forward to the publisher’s epic content!

As the trailer shows, the third season of Dragon Ball FighterZ has started and brings new content to the critically acclaimed title. A new Goku Ultra Instinct! Yes, a new goku will be added to the game that will appear this spring! In addition, on February 28, players will meet a brand new character, Kefla!

Check out the new Dragon Ball FighterZ Pass 3:

Bandai Nacmo:

The excitement surrounds DRAGON BALL FighterZ continues to inspire longtime players and new challengers to play their favorite DRAGON BALL characters against each other. With the start of Season Pass 3, players have to master two new characters and use new moves Ultra Instinct Goku and Kefla join the DRAGON BALL FighterZ Character list. Kefla will make its debut on February 28th and we will receive further updates on when Ultra Instinct Goku will be added to the list soon.

In similar news, the long-awaited role-playing title from Bandai Namco, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is finally here and the reviews have been published online! So we have to ask if the game is good.

The first reviews show that the game looks pretty solid for the most part. Whether you are a franchise fan or a novice, the game is pretty good. The fight is addictive and has the epic Dragon Ball Z fighting feel. However, it seems that every good that the Kakarotto does holds back the game with major drawbacks. The biggest offenders are poorly executed mechanics, repetitive side tasks and flat and almost pointless missions. Check out the review overview for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot here!

Dragon Ball FighterZ Pass 3 brings some epic new characters, Kefla is the first. Are you looking forward to FigherZ Pass 3? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube