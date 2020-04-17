Bandai Namco Announces Leap Drive for the Nintendo Switch, New Trailer Released

Bandai Namco has introduced right now a surprise that many anime supporters are likely to like Soar Pressure is heading in the direction of the Nintendo Change!

Sure, the Nintendo Switch will be acquiring the epic anime battling title — Bounce Drive. This is brilliant information, as I consider this activity would function rather properly on the Swap, the only worry I have is the game’s overall performance. With Soar Drive remaining very ambitious for the PS4 and Xbox 1, I am curios to see how the sport runs on the Swap.

The new trailer showcases the game on the Nintendo Change, but right up until we see uncooked footage of the video game on the console, we don’t truly know how it will look. The new trailer does glance rather superior however, showcasing a slew of characters, epic fights and extra!

Verify out the official announcement trailer down below:

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=At1qTj-LWCc

Trailer Description:

Group up with Goku, #Naruto, Luffy & extra of your preferred manga figures, to conserve our environment! Soar Pressure Deluxe Edition for the #NintendoSwitch will arrive in 2020!

In related Leap Pressure information, Bandai Namco has declared nowadays the most current approaching DLC character to join the epic combating title — Shoto Todoroki!

Certainly, but one more My Hero Academia character has joined the fight and it is no other then Shoto Todoroki. This is a really wonderful addition to the ever increasing list of playable characters. If you want to discover much more about Todoroki, as perfectly as verify out the model new announcement trailer, click on here!

Jump Force is without an formal launch day for the Nintendo switch, but keep tuned to gameranx as we will be subsequent updates from Bandai Namco intently. Are you pleased to see the epic fighting match arrive on Nintendo Swithc? Permit us know in the responses beneath!

Supply: YouTube