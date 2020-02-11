Band cut off the support bill after interrupting Elton John’s nap

A New Zealand band that reveled in the notoriety associated with the opening for Sir Elton John was stripped of the bill after waking the rock legend from a nap.

The Hawkes Bay outfit Badger was one of four bands that captivated the audience at the 72-year-old’s concert in Napier last week.

But her set was cut 15 minutes earlier when an irritated Sir Elton came out of his dressing room and asked, “What kind of racket is that?”

“After we got out, the stage manager came up to us and said,” Elton is not happy, “said Martin Good, Badger’s bass player, to Hawkes Bay Today.

“I think it was probably more the drums than anything else that possibly annoyed him trying to sleep.”

John is famous for his ritual of taking a nap before the performance.

Now the four-piece outfit is cut out from the second show.

“We had to adjust the schedule for the day and unfortunately we cannot adjust it,” said Garry Craft, Manager of Mission Concert.

The concerts take place at Mission Estate, a picturesque winery on New Zealand’s east coast, similar to Australia’s Day On The Green events.

While the schedule for the show on Saturday was changed, the gates open as usual and Sir Elton will still go on stage at the same time.

The only realignment is that the four warm-ups have been grouped into three, with Badger on the outside.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank The Mission for having us back last Thursday,” the band said on their Facebook page.

Sir Elton booked an appearance at the Academy Awards with the two concerts and, after the first show played in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars, flew across the Pacific before returning to New Zealand.

The Englishman won the Best Song Oscar for the second time in his career and received the (I will) Love Me Again award from Rocketman, a biography of Sir Elton’s own life.

In 1995 he won the prize for Can You Feel The Love Tonight, one of three nominated songs by the cartoon classic The Lion King.

Sir Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will continue later this month as part of his long-term final tour to Auckland and Australia.