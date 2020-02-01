Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson named 2019 NFL MVP

MIAMI – Lamar Jackson’s stunning season not only earned him the Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously.

That’s right: the Baltimore Ravens sophomore quarterback joins Tom Brady as the only players to receive every vote for MVP.

Jackson drew all 50 votes from a national panel of media members who regularly cover the competition. The Baltimore All-Pro set an NFL record for yards running through a quarterback (1,206) and led an attack that collected more yards on the ground (3,296) than any other in the league’s history. The Ravens won their last 12 games of the regular season to finish at 14-2, the best figure of the competition.

Brady achieved the performance in 2010. And just like Brady, Jackson’s special season did not include a championship.

The ravens were big winners at NFL Honors on Saturday. John Harbaugh won the coaching award and his offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, earned the best assistant coach award.

Ryan Tannehill of Tennessee earned the Comeback Player prize with one vote over Jimmy Garoppolo, who will quarterbear the 49ers in Sunday’s Super Bowl. Michael Thomas of New Orleans won the best offensive player, while Stephon Gilmore of New England won the prize for the defending player.

Rookie honors went to 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the best overall choice in last April’s design.

Thomas is only the second recipient to win the Offensive Player of the Year. He is in good company: the other recipient to take the honor was Hall of Famer Jerry Rice in 1987 and 1993.

While Rice has almost all the important NFL receiving records, Thomas has one that made a huge difference with voters. Thomas caught a competition record of 149 passes for 1,725 ​​yards and nine touchdowns. He also played five games without regular quarterback Drew Brees, but made 42 catches in those outings.

“It was just consistency and following our leader, Drew Brees. He is a great example for everyone in the competition,” said Thomas. “I don’t take that for granted. I take notes on how he prepares. … To be honest, I find it hard to even pat myself on the back without patting the people around me because they pat me helped immensely. “

Gilmore is the first cornerback in a decade to win the Defensive Player of the Year.

Considered one of the best coverbackbacks in the game, the All-Pro made its eighth professional season its best with a career-high six interceptions that led to the NFL lead. Gilmore was an important member of the millet defense of the competition in 2019; New England allowed 225 points when winning an 11th consecutive AFC Eastern title.

“Every week I have the feeling that I compete against the best recipients in every game, and I could close them as much as possible,” Gilmore explained. “It’s hard to be on an island, hard to play a lot of man-to-man coverage every week, but I feel like I did that every week.”

To lead the Ravens to the best record of the NFL, including a 12-game winning streak to end the regular season, Harbaugh joined brother Jim (2011) as Coach of the Year.

“I always joke with the players, you know, we rob the same train,” he said. “This is a blessing. This is a privilege to be part of this whole thing. You get a chance to coach players like Mark Ingram, Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley – all the guys we have, it’s just something you cannot accept granted. “

Tannehill noted that it is a mixed blessing to be the chosen comeback player.

“It’s an honor you never want to be for, but it’s an honor to be recognized and you had to overcome many setbacks,” he said. “To get this point, it is special.”

Bosa, the second overall concept choice behind Murray, was such a force on the edge of the 49ers’ line that he even got votes for the All-Pro team in a very competitive position.

The nine bags from Bosa were the fourth most for a rookie of 49ers. He was third in the NFL with 68 pressure, according to SportsInfo Solutions, only Cameron Jordan and Danielle Hunter, and his 16 tackles for loss tied him for fifth in the competition.

Murray joined other general selections such as Earl Campbell and Cam Newton as an offensive rookie. The fast, elusive and creative quarterback is the sixth man to do that double; Newton is the most recent, in 2011, a year after Sam Bradford did it. The others followed Campbell (1978), Billy Sims (1980) and George Rogers (1981).

Murray started all 16 games and went 5-10-1 with 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He ran 544 yards and four more scores.

Results were announced on NFL Honors.