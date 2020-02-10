Bale’s performance was felt to be “nausea” as Real Madrid fans lost patience with the Welsh star when they defeated Osasuna – The Sun.

REAL MADRID defeated Osasuna on Sunday, but the fans were still angry with Gareth Bale’s performance.

Zinedine Zidane’s side fought Sociedad after a 1-4 deficit in Pamplona to recover from the Copa del Rey shock in the middle of the week.

However, fans were far from happy with Bale’s contribution, which lasted 71 minutes on his first La Liga start over a month.

Statistics show that the 30-year-old Welshman couldn’t stop dribbling and was unpredictable with his three attempts.

However, the numbers are only part of the demonstration of Bale’s arduous performance that fans have become used to as a recent example of his demise.

Although the Welsh ace was on the rise again after an ankle injury, it was supposed to be lethargic.

Player ratings against Osasuna, according to me:

Courtois 8

Carvajal-6.5

Varane- 7

Ramos-7.5

Mendy-8

Valverde- 7

Module 7

Casemiro-7

Isco-9 (MOTM)

Benzema-6

Bale: I’d rather not speak, otherwise I’ll be suspended

Subs-

Jovic-8

Vazquez-8

Vinicius-7

Zidane- 8 pic.twitter.com/qYo1kaPNrQ

– Tapan (@_RMTAP), February 9, 2020

Twitter user Amer said: “Damn Bale game, I really can’t be more patient with him! Every round he throws one disaster class over another. Hopefully we will get rid of him as soon as possible!”

Kiyan added, “Ballen’s legs look like they weigh 500 pounds each today.”

Matt wrote: “Gareth Bale has just produced the worst 45 minutes I have seen from a Real Madrid striker in a long time.

“I’m willing to bet that Marco Asensio will produce more in a quarter of an hour after his nine-month injury than we just saw from the Welsh man.”

Omar said: “Lmao Bale is a joke and Zidane is a bigger joke when you play it.”

Real were early behind at El Salar after Unai Garcia nodded to the midfielders.

The rapid responses from Isco and Sergio Ramos – toasted with a Cristiano Ronaldo festival – gave Los Blancos a half-time team.

Lucas Vazquez and Luka Jovic brought more shine with late goals when Madrid increased their lead by six points over Barcelona at the top of the table.

Despite their team’s 14 unbeaten games, fans remained unsatisfied with Bale.

During the week when he was forced to sit on the player’s back ten minutes before the end of the Copa del Rey loss to Real Sociedad, the fans snapped.

His agent Jonathan Barnett said he simply “avoided traffic” because he was not called to the game.

But many in Madrid don’t want Bale to get another chance after almost heading to China in the summer and then to Tottenham in January.

Real pulled the plug on the switch to Asia and was brought back in line by Zinedine Zidane, although the coach scored three goals in 16 games.

