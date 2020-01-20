The Belleville Senators continue their debilitating 8 games in 16 days on the road with a matinee in Rockford Monday, the first appearance of the teams in the Icehogs barns.

It starts at 2:00 p.m. (1:50 p.m. at CJBQ for Eastern Overhead Doors and Deerhaven Farm and Garden).

Belleville walks with short hands in front, with only 10 attackers available, for their victory in Grand Rapids Saturday night.

Rudolfs Balcers, Drake Batherson and Filip Chlapik will be in the Monday afternoon game after Ottawa brought them back to the AHL club.

Head Coach Troy Mann says that the three have not been gone that long.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/1977/files/2020/01/Troy-Mann-1.mp3

Mann adds that they will help the line-up.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/1977/files/2020/01/Troy-Mann-2.mp3

People say that the healthy bodies will help because they have too few staff.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/1977/files/2020/01/Troy-Mann-3.mp3

Belleville is second in the North division, only two points back from Utica, whom they meet on Friday and Saturday.

The Sens also have a game in hand on the comets.

Belleville meets Milwaukee on Tuesday to meet the AHL’s best team, the Admirals (AHL affiliate of Nashville Predators).

.