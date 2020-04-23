Baker trying to keep near eye on Mass. coronavirus hospitalization level

Gov. Baker to supply update on COVID-19 response in Massachusetts

Up to date: 11:00 AM EDT Apr 23, 2020

Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito are scheduled to sign up for Secretary of Wellness and Human Services Marylou Sudders for their every day coronavirus news conference Thursday.The Massachusetts demise toll in the coronavirus pandemic surged past 2,000 on Wednesday, about doubling in just 7 times as the condition becomes a incredibly hot spot.Public well being officers explained there have been 221 new deaths, pushing the all round toll to 2,182. It was the most fatalities documented in a solitary working day considering that the outbreak in Massachusetts commenced, and the first time the state has recorded a lot more than 200 in a day.Massachusetts noticed its 1st COVID-19 demise on March 20, and the outbreak has intensified irrespective of rigorous social distancing measures and speak to tracing aimed at slowing transmission. The point out passed 1,000 fatalities on April 15, when 1,108 had been claimed.There ended up far more than 1,700 new instances claimed Wednesday, bringing the selection of confirmed circumstances close to 43,000.Much more than fifty percent the deaths — 1,205 — ended up described in long-expression treatment facilities, this kind of as nursing properties. The ordinary age of individuals who have died of confirmed COVID-19 is 82, officials explained. The typical age of persons with confirmed COVID-19 is 54.Vice President Mike Pence recently mentioned the White Property is closely observing the Boston spot, and the coordinator of the federal coronavirus job power, Dr. Deborah Birx, explained officials are “very substantially focused” on Massachusetts.

Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito are scheduled to be part of Secretary of Health and fitness and Human Companies Marylou Sudders for their day-to-day coronavirus information convention Thursday.

The Massachusetts death toll in the coronavirus pandemic surged past 2,000 on Wednesday, about doubling in just seven days as the state will become a sizzling spot.

Public health and fitness officers claimed there were 221 new fatalities, pushing the all round toll to 2,182. It was the most fatalities claimed in a one working day considering that the outbreak in Massachusetts started, and the very first time the point out has recorded extra than 200 in a working day.

Massachusetts observed its to start with COVID-19 loss of life on March 20, and the outbreak has intensified irrespective of demanding social distancing measures and call tracing aimed at slowing transmission. The condition passed 1,000 deaths on April 15, when 1,108 had been described.

There had been additional than 1,700 new instances noted Wednesday, bringing the variety of confirmed situations shut to 43,000.

More than fifty percent the deaths — 1,205 — had been described in lengthy-expression treatment centers, these types of as nursing homes. The regular age of folks who have died of confirmed COVID-19 is 82, officials said. The normal age of people today with confirmed COVID-19 is 54.

Vice President Mike Pence just lately claimed the White House is intently observing the Boston place, and the coordinator of the federal coronavirus task power, Dr. Deborah Birx, explained officers are “very significantly focused” on Massachusetts.