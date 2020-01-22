Climate change and traffic dominated Governor Charlie Baker’s speech on the Commonwealth on Beacon Hill on Tuesday evening. The governor has set an ambitious emissions target and promises more money to run the MBTA.

Baker is one of the rare Republicans in this country who recognizes that the consequences of climate change are real and potentially devastating.

While some environmentalists claim he’s not doing enough, especially when it comes to driving projects like the Weymouth Compressor Station, he’s promoting his government’s successes in climate change and presenting an agenda for more.

“I commit the Commonwealth to an ambitious climate goal: zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” Baker told legislators, supporters, and other state officials gathered in the State House House of Representatives.

To achieve this goal, the governor reaffirmed its support for a regional transport climate initiative (TCI), in which northeastern states work together on transport issues to reduce emissions. TCI has been a difficult sale so far, and governors in some neighboring countries have raised concerns that this would raise gas prices. Still, says Baker, TCI has 70 million people and 50 million vehicles.

“Greenhouse gas emissions from transportation have been on the rise for decades and now account for 40% of the total emissions in this state,” said Baker. “If we don’t do the transportation, we won’t achieve our goals. I understand that this will be difficult. But together we have a real opportunity and the responsibility to significantly reduce transportation emissions.”

The governor says that TCI would provide millions of dollars for necessary investments in transportation infrastructure. But lawmakers are wondering if that’s enough.

After the speech, House Speaker Robert DeLeo said while supporting TCI, lawmakers are also considering a revenue package.

“We believe that we need to have a dedicated revenue stream – not just for the T, but for roads and bridges and (regional transit authorities) and projects across the Commonwealth,” DeLeo told reporters after the governor’s speech.

The governor rejected calls for tax increases to improve transportation, but promised that the forthcoming budget recommendation would include additional resources of $ 135 million for the MBTA.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker enters the chamber before delivering his address. (Steven Senne / AP)

Another area that Baker focused on was affordable housing.

He says current zoning laws make it almost impossible for local communities to do what makes sense for their residents. Baker says that thousands of housing units receive the support of the majority in their communities, but are never built because existing zoning laws require majority voting. He says that doing nothing has hurt families for years.

“In the interest of our communities, our young people, our seniors, and our families, we should find the common foundation for housing policy that can be found anywhere here, and we should do it,” said Baker.

One of the big questions at Beacon Hill was whether Baker would run for a third term. The next governor election is still more than two years away, and the governor has done little to signal his plans. But there was no clue in last night’s address.

He still has good working relationships with the democratically controlled legislature and said citizens understand that senseless bickering doesn’t solve anything.

“They want us to work together to build stronger, safer communities, a better economy, and a more resilient, respectful, and hopeful community. They are civil and guilty,” he said. “And we should be too. We all know that campaigns are competitions, and the slogan ringing of slogan advertising and cheap shots will be heard everywhere this year. Let’s go beyond that.”

The relationship between the governor and the legislature will be put to the test later on Wednesday when he presents his budget recommendation for the coming fiscal year.