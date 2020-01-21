Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker apologized Monday after using the word “rant” to describe the words of US Representative Ayanna Pressley at an event in honor of Democrat Martin Luther King Jr. Pressley from Boston gave a speech on inequality and the unfinished fight for “I am still abolitionist because my people are still not free,” she told more than 1,000 members of the public, according to WBUR. “And I mean that in every way, not only because of the new Jim Crow and the mass incarceration, but because we have no economic justice.” Baker, a Republican, spoke immediately after Pressley and joked to the crowd that he would have to follow “this rant.” He quickly added that he agreed with Pressley’s comments on celebrating diversity. The governor apologized for his choice of words after breakfast, according to his spokesperson, Lizzy Guyton. “The governor agreed with MP Pressley’s remarks today and believes his speech was moving,” said Guyton. Many in the audience groaned after Baker’s “rant” comment, which was heavily criticized on social media by people who praised Pressley’s comments. “It was thoughtful, personal and anything but a rant. “tweeted Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, Democrat. “Such language is dismissive and perpetuates the very evil that we seek to end.” Pressley, who represents the 7th District of State Congress, was propelled onto the national scene in part by his association with three other Democratic congressmen – Representative Alexandria Ocasio -Cortez from New York, Ilhan Omar from Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib from Michigan – qualified as “the team”. In 2018 Pressley defeated longtime Democratic MPP Michael Capuano, a 20-year veteran of the House, to become the first black woman elected Pressley, 45, was previously the political director of the former Secretary of State John Kerry when he was a US senator and became the first black woman elected to Boston city council in 2009. Luther King Jr. Day event included Boston mayor Marty Walsh and US senator Edward Markey, both Democrats.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker apologized Monday after using the word “rant” to describe the words of US representative Ayanna Pressley at an event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Pressley, a Boston Democrat, delivered a speech on inequality and the unfinished fight for civil rights at the 50th annual MLK Memorial Breakfast in Boston.

“I am still an abolitionist because my people are still not free,” she told more than 1,000 spectators, according to WBUR. “And I mean that in every way, not only because of the new Jim Crow and the mass incarceration, but because we have no economic justice.”

Baker, a Republican, spoke immediately after Pressley and jokingly said to the crowd that he should follow “this rant.” He quickly added that he agreed with Pressley’s comments on celebrating diversity.

The governor apologized for his choice of words after breakfast, according to his spokesperson, Lizzy Guyton.

“The governor accepted the remarks of MP Pressley today and thinks his speech is moving,” said Guyton.

Many in the audience groaned after Baker’s “delirium” comment, which was heavily criticized on social media by people who praised Pressley’s comments.

“It was thoughtful, personal and anything but a rant,” tweeted Massachusetts attorney general Maura Healey, a Democrat. “Such language is dismissive and perpetuates the very evil that we seek to end.”

. @ AyannaPressley spoke the truth about racial injustice and the disparities faced by black women and people of color at the MLK breakfast. It was thoughtful, personal and anything but a rant. Such language is dismissive and perpetuates the very evil that we seek to end. https://t.co/dfeKMbTGZm

– Maura Healey (@MassAGO) January 20, 2020

Pressley, who represents the 7th District of State Congress, was propelled onto the national scene in part by his association with three other Democratic congressmen – Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan – labeled “team”.

In 2018, Pressley defeated longtime Democratic MPP Michael Capuano, a House veteran for 20 years, to become the first black woman elected to Congress in Massachusetts.

Pressley, 45, was previously the former political director of Secretary of State John Kerry when he was a U.S. senator and became the first black woman elected to Boston city council in 2009.

Other elected leaders attending Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday included Boston mayor Marty Walsh and US senator Edward Markey, both Democrats.