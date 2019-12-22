Bah humbug! Sharks that fade into the Christmas break when they lose the note – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN JOSE – Aaron Dell could only do so much on Sunday night.

Dell was mostly spectacular when he made his third opening in the last four games, but was unable to stop a wrist shot of Shea Theodore at the 8:05 mark of the third period when Sharks lost 3-1 to Las Vegas Golden Knights in Your last game before the Christmas holidays.

Logan Couture scored a good feed from Brent Burns at the 3:04 mark of the third period to tie the game 1-1. But after the Golden Knights established some pressure within the Shark area, Theodore received a pass from William Karlsson and beat Dell from near the service point for his fifth goal of the season.

Jonathan Marchessault added an insurance goal with 3:25 remaining in the regular time for the Golden Knights, who took the season series with the Sharks from three games to one.

Paul Stastny also scored for Las Vegas, with his goal at the 17:31 mark of the second period that opened the scoring. The Golden Knights (20-13-6) have now won four of five and are tied with the Arizona Coyotes for the leadership of the Pacific Division.

The loss was the Sharks third in a row and their ninth in 10 games this month. At 16-20-2, they now begin their four-day Christmas break nine points outside a wild place in the Western Conference. Sharks' next game is Friday at home against the Kings of Los Angeles.

The boo birds inside the SAP Center came out after the Sharks achieved only one shot on goal in a power play opportunity in the second period.

Dell turned them into applause at the beginning of the third period, as it rejected the possibilities of William Carrier, Alex Tuch and Brayden McNabb. Dell had stopped 22 shots in the first two periods.

However, the Sharks finished 0 by 2 with the men's advantage, as Las Vegas goalkeeper Malcolm Subban finished with xx saved to improve his record this year to 6-5-3 in 14 games.