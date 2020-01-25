Bagnall: LRT 2 evaluations - the other part of the story

The Ottawa light rail transit system is plagued by technical problems and now by questions about the fairness of tenders.

Jean Levac / Postmedia News

Lost in the midst of outrage at how SNC-Lavalin managed to secure a piece of the $ 4.6 billion project to expand the Ottawa light rail transit system despite the low technical figures, is somewhat reassuring for the taxpayer.

The lion’s share of LRT Stage 2 – for about $ 2.6 billion in work – is handled by a consortium led by Kiewit Construction from Omaha, Neb. And Vinci Construction from Paris.

Although the Kiewit group also failed to achieve the highest marks in a technical evaluation, it cleared the threshold of at least 70 percent with a considerable margin. This, combined with a competitive financial package, gave Kiewit and his partners the right to build the east-west component of phase 2, the project known as the Confederation Line extension.

The Kiewit team will add 27 kilometers of track and 16 new stations. SNC Lavalin is responsible for the expansion of the north-south Trillium line through a contract with a fixed price of $ 663 million. It will build eight new stations. Add nearly $ 1 billion for a long-term maintenance and service contract and you have a total of $ 1.6 billion.

Research into how Kiewit won his competition makes the weak technical characteristics of SNC Lavalin all the more unfavorable.

According to documents released by the city on Thursday, Kiewit won after a very competitive battle against teams led by the Spanish construction giant Ferrovial and the American colossus Bechtel. The Ferrovial group scored 81.5 percent for technical merits, against 80.1 percent for Kiewit and 77.4 percent for Bechtel. Given the subjective quality of many of the assessed items, this was a tight spread.

Similarly, a group led by Acciona from Spain scored only 85% in technical value in the competition for the Trillium line extension contract, while its closest competitor, Colas Group of France, achieved 84%. However, SNC-Lavalin’s bid reached 63.6 percent in the first round. Even after the city evaluators were urged by a bid evaluation committee to review their assessment, SNC-Lavalin scored only 67.3 percent.

It was only because the city exercised its right to push SNC-Lavalin into the financial evaluation phase that the Montreal-based company had a chance to win everything. A low financial offer ensured that this was the case.

If there is a competitor who deserves sympathy for how it ends, then it’s the French giant, Colas Group. It was also an important partner in the Ferrovial bid, meaning that it became first and second in the two separate technical evaluations, but won nothing for its problems. That may of course be because it was reluctant to lower its prices. It is not clear how close the bids were in general, because the city had not issued the corresponding financial packages that represented half of the total points in these competitions.

What is clear is that five of the six teams that bid on the two most important phase 2 contracts were considered technically competitive, and roughly the same. Then there was SNC-Lavalin.

The Trillium Line O-train stop at Carleton University.

Tony Caldwell /

Post media

The membership of the individual evaluation teams is important. Three experts – Michael Morgan, Colleen Connelly and Jack D’Andrea – were common in the Confederation Line and Trillium Line expansion projects, so there was a lot of continuity in the score.

But there were differences in the teams. The main evaluator in the assessment that SNC-Lavalin’s assets were saved was Peter Schwartzentruber, who was Podium Projects Inc. 10 years ago. established an advisory group specializing in the delivery of infrastructure projects. In 2005 and 2006, he was senior project manager for SNC-Lavalin in a project involving the Vancouver International Airport. The city hired Schwartzentruber for its independence and expertise, and that was what it got.

One of the documents published by the city this week was a document that revealed major differences between the technical evaluation team and the bids steering committee on how the bid should be scored. (The steering group did not know the identity of the bidder, but it would have been possible to deduce it.) In the document summaries on the four most important technical aspects – general technical, design, construction and maintenance – the weaknesses of SNC-Lavalin were extensively cataloged. The strengths were hardly mentioned.

For the other two contenders it was the other way around. In the Confederation Line evaluation, the advantages and disadvantages were more evenly distributed.

Given the enormous commitment, it is hard to believe that SNC-Lavalin, a very experienced bidder on public infrastructure projects, could have been so flawed. The evaluation committee said that SNC-Lavalin had not taken the trouble to register qualified people, offered a weak story or justification for its bid and was unsettlingly vague in many of the responses.

The bid evaluation committee set up by the city has pushed back almost all of these points … and has gotten its way.

Why it felt that this was necessary has never been explained.

But in any case, the puzzle does not have to use the full rollout from phase 2.