BAFTAsSoWhite trends on Twitter for purely white-looking nouns

No color people were nominated in the acting categories of this year’s BAFTA Film Awards, which led to #BAFTAsSoWhite being on trend on Twitter.

Notable stars such as Lupita Nyong’o (USA), Eddie Murphy (Dolemite is My Name), Awkwafina (The Farewell) and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) are among the names missing from this year’s nominations.

Twitter users found the lack of diversity particularly disappointing, as both Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson each received two nods at this year’s awards.

Not a single colored person is nominated despite numerous competitors. No Lopez. No, Nyong’o. Not an erivo. No shuzhen. No awkwafina. No parasite actors. Not a Murphy. #BAFTASowhite

This isn’t about forced diversity, but if you see the work of people like Lupita Nyong’o, Alfre Woodard, Cynthia Enrivo, Awkwafina, and the cast of Parasite, then these are the nominations you end up with clearly not correct. #EEBAFTAS #BaftasSoWhite

No nominations for Queen & Slim

No nominations for Harriet

No Blue Story nominations

No nominations for us

Terrible. #BAFTASSoWhite pic.twitter.com/zWIFcbgGA0

Justice should be demanded for these outstanding achievements, which were rejected. #BAFTAsSoWhite pic.twitter.com/8Y2Armmd9t

What a joke … I’m going to bed # BAFTASSoWhite #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/3WUd2dwdzc

Marc Samuelson, Chairman of the BAFTA Film Committee, spoke about the acting nominees at Variety.

“Angry lack of diversity in the acting nouns. It’s just a disappointment that the industry is not progressing as quickly as the entire BAFTA team would like, ”he said.

On Tuesday morning, he spoke to Sky News about the purely male nominees in this year’s directorial category, referring to the lack of representation as an industry-wide problem that wasn’t limited to the BAFTA film awards themselves.

He said: “BAFTA cannot decide for the studios which stories to tell and who will be hired. All that BAFTA can do is push ahead with what BAFTA will continue to do.”

This is not the first time an issue like this has recovered her mind. #OscarsSoWhite became such a prominent campaign in 2016 that the Academy Awards were prompted to reform its voting structure.

In recent years, a number of nominees and winners have been featured in Hollywood’s premier award ceremony.

The BAFTAs will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020