The awards season is not over yet, and in fact barely started. At this point, the question we need to ask ourselves about our sacred competitions is whether, in future seasons, the BAFTAs (the British equivalent of the Oscars) will improve or worsen or randomly and arbitrarily both. It’s a bag of mixed answers depending on who you ask, but for sure: BAFTA’s continued exclusion of black actors – whether British, American or Lupita – from its main nominations for actor awards as well as women in his director category in a year that brought us the Atlantic, Portrait of a lady on fire, The farewell, and the memory (produced by a Briton no less) is not surprising for the film industry that supplies it.

That is, the UK film industry is defined by racism, misogyny, classism and selective xenophobia, and individual years and cases of apparent progress do not nullify a global history of exclusion and ignorance.

The BAFTAs are not where moviegoers, programmers, critics or activists should seek recognition and justice. Not even Peterloo by Mike Leigh, a film with an all-white cast in period dress, has not been nominated, perhaps because they are poor British people from the north of England organizing a government representation against conservatives.

As many Internet users have noted, it is not surprising that given the limited prospects of the British film industry, black British actors and film professionals have traveled to the United States, where their perspectives worthy and interesting work are much brighter; the United Kingdom and Europe, for that matter, are far behind the United States in terms of representation of blacks and other POCs, opportunities and global advocacy. In an astonishing but ultimately unsurprising gesture, the BAFTA asked Cynthia Erivo, who starred in the American film Harriet, to perform at the ceremony even if neither she, nor the film, nor its director Kasi Lemmons are nominated. . The Erivo team declined.

In particular, when Get Out was released in 2017, African-American actor Samuel L. Jackson complained that British black man Daniel Kaluuya was playing an African-American character, a culturally different experience which, according to Jackson, should have be described by someone who has directly experienced it. Similar comments have been made about Kaluuya since when he once again played an African American in the face of the violence of American racism in Queen & Slim this year. In a brilliant and well-documented piece from 2017 for Sight & Sound, black British writer and current BAM senior film programmer Ashley Clark has written about the marginalization of black British actors in British film, pointing out that in films like The Crying Game and For Queen and Country, African actors Americans – Forrest Whitaker and Denzel Washington, respectively, were brought on black Britons for box office reasons. Although African-American actors and filmmakers have been unfairly sidelined from award nominations in recent years, it is undeniable that their opportunities in the industry are comparatively much greater and their likelihood of recognition by awards in the United States much greater higher than their British counterparts.

It is worth revealing that I am black and that I am both an American and a British citizen. I cannot rightly be called African American or British black – I have ancestors who were enslaved, but in Brazil, not in the United States; I was born in Wales and I have many families who are black British, but I left the country when I was very young. I guess I can call myself black British-American or African-British-American because my mother immigrated to the United Kingdom from Zambia in my early twenties. This interview, however, gives me some perspective on the issue: I have personal knowledge of how welcoming the United States is to Black people in the United Kingdom, as well as how in the United States, to some class level, African-Americans will face more discrimination from whites than black Britons (or blacks like me, whose “origins” cannot be determined by their accents). My father played his family’s future on these messy ideas, many of which did not yet understand at the time of our immigration, and my resulting privilege is in large part the reason why I have a stable career in the ‘writing. The black British actors, who have the right to make the same choice as my father, understood the potential returns; African-American actors, who were once considered the favored choice in the UK and now have to compete with the British nationally, would not be wrong to distrust the whole affair, for which not only the film industry American, but British, is also responsible.

So where does that leave the flagrant and exclusive BAFTAs? Well, in the trash, one might hope. In reality, many actors and filmmakers still depend on rewards for the type of validation that could make their careers by offering them (hopefully) more and better opportunities. The President of the African-American Film Critics Association, Gil Robertson, told me that although he thinks things are getting better overall (he chose Parasite as an example of audience and rewards them voters embracing non-white film), “(E) not everyone will be happy with everything. If you’re really going to spend your time worrying about it, you’re going to go crazy. ”

He is right. As I have said since the start of the awards season, and I will keep saying it, we would do well to give up the awards frenzy and pay more attention to the movies and performances that need our advocacy.

