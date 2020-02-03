BAFTAs 2020: Red carpet hits and ranked fog

Elite celebrities from the film and entertainment industry once again walked the red carpet at the British Academy Film Awards in luxury designer clothing. Although there were quite a few BAFTA’s fashion moments that made us swoon, there were also a few who stayed behind to scratch our heads. From Margot Robbie to Kate Middleton, follow along as we rank all the red carpet hits and missions of the 2020 BAFTA Awards:

20. Mrs. Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig got off in a green velvet dress for the 2020 BAFTAs of which we were not the biggest fans. The glittering straps of the dress were in an uncomfortable place on her chest and felt that they were not flowing in combination with the green velvet.

19. Hit: Hannah John-Kamen

Hannah John-Kamen looked beautiful at the BAFTAs in 2020, where she rocked up and down a navy glitter dress. We love the subtle pure quality of this look that showed a little skin in the most elegant way.

18. Madam: Alice Eve

Alice Eve got out at the BAFTAs in 2020 in a white and silver fringed dress. Unfortunately, the bangs did not feel luxurious or elevated with this look. It hung clumsily on her shoulders and felt thin on the layer closest to the floor.

17. Hit: Naomie Harris

Naomie Harris is astonished about the BAFTAs in 2020, where she took off this metal-reinforced dress. We love the unique texture and pattern of this look and the bangs along the thigh-high slit were flattering and unexpected in the best possible way.

16. Mrs: Rooney Mara

Rooney Mara missed the line at the BAFTAs in 2020, where she got out with this black floor length number. The look seemed to overwhelm her figure with the bubble shape of the skirt and the oversized sleeve details.

15. Hit: Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever looked angelically at the 2020 BAFTAs where she got out with this sparkling layered dress. This pale iridescent color looked so flattering and graceful against Dever’s complexion, and the wavy layers felt ultra-romantic.

14. Madam: Lily Rose-Depp

Lily Rose-Depp missed the target with this lace catsuit look she wore to the 2020 BAFTAs. The look felt like a malfunction in the wardrobe and the black lace felt in no way fresh or revolutionary.

13. Hit: Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley stole the show at the 2020 BAFTAs in this emerald green dress with a beloved neckline. Our favorite detail of this look is the elegant one-sided cape sleeve that has added the perfect touch of red carpet glamor.

12. Miss: Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman missed the target with her look for the 2020 BAFTAs that consisted of a dress decorated with black flowers. This look just felt a bit stifling with the heavy print, high neckline and long sleeves.

11. Hit: Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz turned heads on the 2020 BAFTAs where she got out with this golden number with long sleeves. We love that her stylist has chosen to combine the dress with long sleeves and spangles with red accents on her accessories, lips and nails, which felt like the perfect contrast.

10. Madam: Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith got out at the BAFTAs in a bright yellow dress with an imperial waist and a halter neck. The shape of this dress did not feel flattering because it was so wavy and flowing.

9. Hit: Emilia Clarke

Emila Clarke looked absolutely gorgeous in this slim black dress with three-dimensional beads on the 2020 BAFTAs. We love the simple elegance of this look and how the sparkling beads add an element of glamor.

8. Madam: Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh had an unfortunate fashion miss at the BAFTAs in 2020, where she opted for a dramatic magenta pink and black number. The dress felt totally overwhelming with her slender figure, especially with the oversized sleeves and train.

7. Hit: Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron shone in this elegant violet-colored dress during the BAFTAs in 2020. We absolutely love this spicy shade of purple on her and the fold along the skirt felt so delicate and feminine.

6. Madam: Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan was wearing a black satin dress for the 2020 BAFTAs that we must admit we didn’t love her. The drop-style waist covered an uncomfortable length and the skirt material seemed to crease and crinkle, which seemed a bit flattering.

5. Hit: Reneé Zellweger

Renee Zellweger wore one of the most fantastic looks of the evening at the 2020 BAFTAs. We love this luxurious satin texture and feminine pink color on her. The contrast of the soft sweetheart neck combined with the structural shoulders was a perfect combination.

4. Mrs: Laura Dern

Laura Dern missed the mark on the 2020 BAFTAs where she opted for a bright pink dress with a embellished bodice and a full skirt. Although we love this pink shade of Dern, we don’t know for sure if the embellishment on the chest was the most flattering, because the shape was a bit boxy.

3. Hit: Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson was absolutely blinded about the 2020 BAFTAs where she chose a coral pink dress with a deep neckline and a fully feathered skirt. This song perfectly closed her curves and the combination of the feathers and sequins worked fabulously.

2. Miss: Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie had an unfortunate fashion miss at the BAFTAs in 2020, where she chose this black flowery dress with lace cap sleeves. The look just felt a bit dull compared to some of the other red carpet dresses and lacked an interesting embellishment or glitter to make it stand out.

1. Hit: Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton had her eyes on the 2020 BAFTAs where she rocked this golden-white Alexander McQueen number with flattering cap sleeves and an imperial waist. Kate wore this beautiful dress for the first time during a state dinner in Malaysia in 2012. It has a gold embroidered hibiscus design that pays homage to the official flower of the country.

