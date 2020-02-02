BAFTA winner Micheal Ward responds to Blue Story response

Micheal Ward, recipient of this year’s BAFTA Rising Star Award, has spoken out in defense of the 2019 Blue Story film after it was taken from two cinema chains.

On this year’s 2020 Film Awards stage, the Top Boy actor said he would “not be here” without Blue Story, the story of two friends becoming rivals.

The film was taken from Vue and Showcase cinemas after an outbreak that broke out at the Star City cinema in Birmingham in November when dozens of teenagers, some armed with machetes, crashed into the cinema.

Ward, who played Marco in the film, said backstage at the BAFTAs: “I think our stories are so important because many people don’t know them, so I keep telling stories like [Blue Story”] that resonate with people. “

He added: “I feel that people are now starting to understand much more about where people like me are from, so it is really special to be part of it.”

Ward also spoke with BAFTA’s criticism of the lack of diversity in this year’s nominations, without actors of color in the acting categories, suggesting that things are “taking a step in the right direction”.

“I feel like we’re heading in the right direction,” he said. “I feel that many people have not realized that there are many opportunities – that is what I want them to know, especially with something like this, to show them that there are many more opportunities for people like me. is not like before. “