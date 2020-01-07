Bafta snobs Little Greta Gerwig of women for the best director, what a surprise

Loading...

Just another list of exclusively male nominees for an awards ceremony

I think we can all agree on one thing – Little Women and Bafta have opposing views on men. The book and the film see men in a dim light, while Bafta observes them as an all-powerful and superior genre.

On Sunday, I barely accepted that the Golden Globes award Sam Mendes the gong for best director – from a lush list of exclusively male nominees. Today, the nominations for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards have been announced, and we are forced to digest the list of top directors for Bafta, who snubs the wonderfully talented Greta Gerwig for her role reimagining the classic 1868 novel Little Women.

Why is it missing from the program? Well, Bafta defended her decision, with Vice President Krishnendu Majumdar pointing out that Greta could always be a winner in the best storyline category, as she wrote and directed Little Women.

But Greta has been overlooked in the best director category – and it’s a repeat problem in the entertainment industry.

Instead, the five directors on the shortlist are Sam Mendes (for 1917), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood) and Bong Joon-Ho ( Parasite).

The film is the eighth feature film adaptation of the period novel, which follows the four fiery sisters of Mars – Meg, Jo, Amy and Beth – as they navigate adult life.

Little Women scored only two Golden Globe nominations – one for the best actress, one for the best original score, nothing for Greta – and walked away with zero. Regarding Bafta, Little Women has won nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh), Best Score and Best Costume Design.

We are in 2020 and blatant sexism is still widespread in the film industry. Greta’s omission will mock the ceremony, which was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2. What a truly amazing oversight.