BAFTA has responded to criticism that the nominees for the best director at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards do not have a single woman.

The full list of nominations was announced Tuesday morning after the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, which were also not recognized by female directors.

Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Farewell) and Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) are among the names commentators have proposed for nomination.

Amanda Berry, CEO of BAFTA, told Sky News: “We ran a program three years ago to support women in the industry and prepare them for the next stage in their careers. I think we have to do more of it, we will do more of it. “

She pointed out that 13 directors in other categories were nominated for the awards, including Frozen 2’s Jennifer Lee for the animated film, and six other directors for short film work.

Berry added: “It’s changing, but I think we at BAFTA just have to do a lot harder.”

Marc Samuelson, chairman of the BAFTA film committee, attributed the lack of directors to a more general topic that affected the entire industry.

“BAFTA voters can only vote for the films that are in front of them. BAFTA has to work very hard, but BAFTA cannot decide for the studios which stories to tell and who is involved. Everything that BAFTA can do is to push ahead with what BAFTA will continue to do, ”he told Sky News.

The only woman who ever won the Best Director Award at the BAFTA Film Awards is Kathryn Bigelow, who won the 2009 award for her war drama The Hurt Locker.

The BAFTA Film Awards winners will be announced on Sunday, February 2, 2020