BAFTA 2020 Film Awards | broadcast date, channel, host

The equivalent of the British film industry to the Oscars, every year the prestigious British Academy Film Awards celebrate the best in domestic and international cinema.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony …

When are the British Academy Film Awards 2020?

The ceremony for the EE British Academy Film Awards is held on Sunday 2 February 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall.

It will be broadcast – with a delay BBC One from 9 p.m..

Who is organizing the British Academy Film Awards 2020?

Graham Norton will organize the prizes for the first time, in the footsteps of Joanna Lumley and Stephen Fry.

Who has been nominated for a British Academy Film Award?

You can find our full list of nominees – including 1917, Parasite, Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman – here.

What is the BAFTA Casting Award?

The new Casting Award from BAFTA will recognize the work of the casting community of the film industry. Announced on the official Twitter feed from BAFTA, “the first new category since 1999 recognizes casting performance and its importance in making movies”.

We are pleased to announce that we will introduce a Casting Award for the EE British Academy Film Awards! The first new category since 1999 recognizes achievements in the craft of casting and its importance in film making. https://t.co/WbMBJRm1ki

– BAFTA (@BAFTA) 7 August 2019

In a statement from Bafta, casting director Lucy Bevan (Cats, Maleficent) said: “It is a great honor for our industry to be recognized by BAFTA and I look forward to seeing many earning, talented casting professionals receive the prize over the years. . I want to thank BAFTA on behalf of casting directors around the world, it is great news for our profession. “

The new category has received much praise from members of the film industry, including those for the camera. Can You Ever Forgive Me star Richard E. Grant said the prize “would come a long time.”

“Finally! – I owe my career to the late, great casting director Mary Selway, who changed my life in 1986, when she threw me into” WITHNAIL & I “. Recognition for Casting directors has been going on for a long time , he tweeted.

And last but not least! – I owe my career to the late, great casting director Mary Selway, who changed my life in 1986 when she threw me into “WITHNAIL & I”. Recognition for Casting directors has long been underway. https://t.co/0LL1IO1lMu

– Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) 7 August 2019