Badass Mercedes Unimog Trucks set new world record for wheeled vehicles

Truck Yeah, the trucks are good!

In general, when it comes to airplanes, we mostly think about altitude. In our wheeled vehicles, they are usually pretty well connected to the ground by gravity. This magical power also keeps the ceiling of your bathroom relatively free from urine stains. However, vehicles with wheels can reach airplane-like heights if they find a sufficiently high floor. And that’s exactly what a Mercedes-Benz Unimog U 5023 did, driving almost 21,962 feet above sea level.

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

In the event that you are not familiar with Unimogs, this is the Mercedes-Benz series of robust trucks with flexible ladder frames and portal axles, which they have been manufacturing since 1948. The funny, slightly strange sounding name is actually an abbreviation for UNIVERSITYversatileMOtormentGGuess what, in a weird way, is simply translated into Universal Motorized Machine. This is a glorious and vague name for any motorized machine.

Two of these Unimogs were used on the world’s highest volcano, the Ojos de Salado in Chile, to install emergency radios in high-altitude camps on the volcano. These units would allow radio links between them and three other base camps, which would make scientists and climbers more secure.

The two Unimogs took the expedition team through the rugged, rocky terrain of the mountain to the high-altitude Amistad camp at 6,100 meters above sea level to install the last radio unit, and then, because they were already so close, set a new world record for driving set up on wheels and send one of the Unimogs up to 6,694 meters.

However, the trucks were not completely in stock. According to the press release from Mercedes-Benz

“The expedition was supported by Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks, which provided two latest-generation Unimog U 5023 off-road vehicles to transport the expedition team and all the equipment required for these extreme heights. So that the vehicles can cope with the challenges of these extreme high altitudes, both Unimog trucks were equipped with special tires, strong winches and special bodies with variable center of gravity, which were developed by the specialists from the Unimog Museum, the Unimog bodybuilder AS Söder and the Unimog manufacturer AS Söder were developed by engineers from the Unimog development team. “

The variable center of gravity sounds interesting; Maybe it uses some kind of sliding weight system? I have to investigate this because it sounds very cool.

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Just in case one of you is considering breaking the height record for wheeled vehicles, you will probably have to opt for Plan B, which involves a helicopter taking a small circular route for you to continue on.

You know, be careful.