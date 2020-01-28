It’s high season for a 12-room hotel near the train station in Wuhan’s Chinese industrial center. The Chinese New Year usually attracts a lot of travelers and brings in a profit of around $ 3,000 a month.

But the place is empty. Wuhan, the center of a deadly virus outbreak, is at a standstill. “There is not a single customer,” said the hotel owner, who only called his last name Cui. He still has to pay rent and utilities. Instead of counting his earnings, he expects to lose $ 1,500 a month.

The outbreak comes at a bad time for Wuhan, China and the global economy.

China, the second largest economy in the world, slowed even before the corona virus broke out.

And the global economy is facing an unexpectedly sharp slowdown in India No. 7, which caused the International Monetary Fund to deteriorate its prospects for global growth this year.

The corona virus compares to the SARS outbreak that paralyzed the Chinese and Hong Kong economies for weeks in 2003. But what is happening in China has a much higher weight these days: In 2003, China had a 4% share of world production. According to the World Bank, their share is now 16%.

“A slowdown in China’s growth could have a significant impact on Asia and the rest of the world, given the size of the Chinese economy and its role as a major driver of global growth in recent years,” said Eswar Prasad, a Cornell University economist and former head of China Department of the International Monetary Fund.

Nobody knows exactly how the outbreak will work or what economic effects it will have.

The authorities are still trying to better understand the new virus. It is from the coronavirus family, which can also cause colds and more serious illnesses like SARS.

So far, China has confirmed more than 4,500 coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths.

The Chinese government has blocked Wuhan and 16 other cities in Hubei Province and isolated more than 50 million people. The United States and other countries have prepared to save their citizens from Wuhan on Tuesday. The outbreak has brought everyday business to a standstill, closing popular tourist attractions such as Beijing’s former Imperial Palace, Shanghai Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland and the city’s Ocean Park.

The significant decline in air travel has already caused United Airlines to discontinue some flights to Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai, the airline said in a statement.

“It is too early to assess the economic impact,” said Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors.

The SARS experience gives rise to economic optimism. This outbreak, which focused on southern China, initially had an impact on the Chinese economy. In April-June 2003, China’s economic growth fell from 11.1% in the previous quarter to 9.1% a year, economists Tommy Wu and Priyanka Kishore of Oxford Economics said. As the health crisis subsided, however, growth picked up again and recovered to an annual rate of 10% in the second half of the year.

“As far as we know, it will likely be similar this time,” said Andy Rothman, investment strategist at Matthews Asia. “People shouldn’t panic that growth will slow down significantly over time.”

Even so, the Chinese economy is not as dynamic as the early and mid-2000s, when growth was routinely double-digit.

The IMF expects China’s growth to slow from 6.1% in 2019, the slowest since 1990, to 6% this year and 5.8% next year. The slowdown reflects China’s difficult transition from rapid but unsustainable growth based on often wasteful investment to steadier but less noticeable growth based on consumer spending by the country’s growing middle class.

The Chinese economy was also hit by a trade war with the United States. The two countries signed an armistice earlier this month, which should provide some economic relief. Then the virus outbreak hit.

As part of the so-called Phase 1 deal, China agreed to increase purchases of US products by $ 200 billion this year and next. This goal sounded ambitious even before the virus outbreak isolated millions of Chinese consumers and fueled consumer and business confidence in the future.

Rothman suspects that the US could give the Chinese a little leeway. “Both governments really want the deal to work,” he said. “When it is clear that (Chinese purchases) are starting slowly, not because the Chinese government is not doing its best, but because the virus is in favor of the Trump administration.”

There was no immediate impact on China’s huge manufacturing industry, as the factories were already closed for the New Year holidays and should not be reopened until this week or later.

“I think the first quarter will be a remarkable success,” said Rajiv Biswas, chief economist for Asia at IHS Markit. “It is still escalating, so it is difficult to say when it will be canceled.”

Further delays in the resumption of production could trigger shock waves from Asian component suppliers and exporters of iron ore, copper and other raw materials to Australia, Brazil and Africa.

Foreign suppliers tend to see an increase in Chinese orders because the factories are refilled after a break of at least 10 days during the holidays.

“The loss of economic performance could be significant, and this has ramifications for the Asian manufacturing supply chain, as orders are not getting what people expect,” said Biswas.

The effects in other developing countries in Asia could reduce economic growth by 1.5 to 2 percentage points in 2020, according to a forecast by Capital Economics’ Edward Glossop.

Growth in emerging Asian countries will “slow down sharply in the first quarter of the year,” according to a Glossop report.

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters on Tuesday that the new virus could affect Japanese exports, production, and corporate earnings, and stressed that he was monitoring the situation closely.

A more direct blow is already due to the decline in travel from China. According to Nishimura, Chinese travelers usually make up about a third of foreign tourists.

Chinese tourists to Japan tend to spend a fair amount of money. The virus appeared just as the Chinese are traveling for the lunar new year.

Japan’s economy suffered from the SARS outbreak in 2003, but the damage was limited to several months. The big difference is that Japan has a lot more Chinese tourists these days.

“The impact on the Japanese economy would now be far greater,” said Takahide Kiuchi, Executive Economist at the Nomura Research Institute.

“There is hardly anything good that you can hope for economically because of the new virus,” he said. Increased sales of masks and other protective equipment are unlikely to catch up.

Wiseman reported from Washington, McDonald from Beijing and Kageyama from Tokyo. AP researcher Yu Bing from Beijing contributed to this report.