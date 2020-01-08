Loading...

(Photo by: Alice Baxley)

Bad Religion, one of the most enduring and evolving punk rock strongholds on the planet, is preparing to release its autobiography. The book, DO WHAT YOU WANT: The Story Of Bad Religion, is expected to be released on August 20 at Hachette Books.

If you are a Bad Religion stan, you will need it in your life. The 272-page volume – co-written by group members Greg Graffin, Brett Gurewitz, Jay Bentley and Brian Baker with music journalist Jim Ruland – is an in-depth review of the group’s four decades in rock. Fans will have access to rare photos and various archival material, as well as interviews with former band mates and members of the punk community the group imagined.

DO WHAT YOU WANT is written in a story / oral narrative setting with members of the group revealing all the abject ups and downs of the career that would have crushed the minds of so many candidates. But it’s Bad Religion we’re talking about, and the book details their collective history as punk rock bona fide convicts. Their early teens making noise in a garage in the San Fernando Valley? Check. The creation of the Epitaph Records label? Affirmative. Do you play in prominent positions in some of the best music festivals in the world? Absolutely. Understand the passion behind Graffin’s words? Of course!

Because it is the modern world, the autobiography will be available in hardcover (old school!), E-book and audio-book formats. You can pre-order DO WHAT YOU WANT here, as well as all the usual online outlets from Barnes And Noble, Amazon and Apple.

This announcement is another example of Bad Religion that continues to kick ass and take names this year. You can see them this spring when they begin a co-featured tour with the Chicago punk institution Alkaline Trio.