Bad math, Pepsi points and the best plane without crash ever

In 1995, Pepsi organized a promotion where people could collect Pepsi Points and then exchange them for Pepsi Stuff. A T-shirt was 75 points, sunglasses were 175 points and there was even a leather jacket for 1,450 points. If you wear all three of them at the same time, you get a serious reputation in the 90s.

The TV commercial for which they advertised the items for items showed someone who did exactly that. But the people who made the commercial wanted to end it with some sort of “classic Pepsi” madness. So with the T-shirt, the shades and the leather jacket, the protagonist flies his Harrier Jet to school. Apparently this military aircraft could be yours for 7 million Pepsi points.

Excerpt from Humble Pi: When Math Goes Wrong in the Real World by Matt Parker. Buy on Amazon.

Courtesy of Riverhead Books

The joke is simple enough: they have taken over the idea behind Pepsi Points and extrapolated it until it was ridiculous. Write solid comedy. But then they apparently didn’t do the math. Seven million certainly sound like a large number, but I don’t think the team that created the ad took the trouble to run the numbers and check if it was certainly large enough. But someone else did it. At the time, each AV – 8B Harrier II Jet cost the US Marine Corps more than $ 20 million, and luckily there is an easy way to convert between USD and PP: Pepsi would let everyone buy extra points for 10 cents each. Now I am not familiar with the second-hand military aircraft market, but a $ 700,000 price on a $ 20 million aircraft sounds like a good investment. Like with John Leonard, who tried to cash this in.

And it wasn’t just a lame “tried”. He went all-in. The promotion required that people claim their prizes with an original order form from the Pepsi Stuff catalog, exchange at least 15 original Pepsi points and take out a check to cover the costs of any additional points required. John did it all. He used an original form, collected 15 points from Pepsi products and sent a check for $ 700.008.50. The man actually collected the money! He was serious. Pepsi initially refused his claim: “The Harrier jet in the Pepsi commercial is imaginative and is simply included to create a humorous and entertaining advertisement.” But Leonard was already a lawyer and ready to fight.

His lawyers shot back with “This is a formal requirement that you honor your commitment and immediately make arrangements to transfer the new Harrier jet to our client.” Pepsi did not give in. Leonard continued and it went to court.

The case brought a lot of discussion about whether the commercial in question was clearly a joke or whether someone could take it seriously. The official notes of the judge acknowledge how ridiculous this is going to be: ‘The claimant’s claim that the advertisement appears to be a serious offer requires the Court to explain why the advertisement is funny. Explaining why a joke is funny is a daunting task. “

But they tried it!

The teenager’s remark that flying a Harrier Jet to school “definitely beats the bus” exhibits an unlikely unsatisfactory attitude to the relative difficulty and danger of operating a fighter plane in a residential area, as opposed to taking public transport.

No school would offer landing space for a student’s jet, or approve the disruption that the use of the jet would cause.

In light of the well-documented function of the Harrier Jet in attacking and destroying surface and air targets, armed reconnaissance and air prohibition, and offensive and defensive anti-aircraft fire, displaying such a jet is a way to get to school in the morning clearly not really going.

