Not everyone will like a movie, not even those who have to make one, and sometimes an actor knows a guy when he sees one. Take Will Smith, for example: as a bankable star, he knows the nature of the animal and has to encourage people to see his latest vehicle, which of course is an expensive blockbuster. After all, Hollywood is active in the moneymaking industry.

Smith recently attended the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote the action sequel Bad Boys for Life on a large budget. Smith discussed what motivated him to return to Michael Bay’s franchise after almost two decades, considered it real, and admitted a fairly obvious truth – he doesn’t like everything he did in his last sequel to Men In Black performs and picks out.

But he loves Bad Boys for Life and thinks everyone else does, the actor said:

“It’s fantastic. You will love it. Because I say that a lot. I say that a lot. I will keep it real. Sometimes I say I will love it and I will not love it. Sometimes I saw it and I know it I’m not going to love it, but it’s an expensive film. But this time this film is out. It’s so good if you like the first two at all. ”

Good or bad, objectively speaking, the latest releases with Smith – apart from Aladdin, who has the best figures in his career – either fell short of expectations or lagged behind the radar. Gemini Man was a flop and had a mixed reaction that tended to be negative (not here with us, but that’s a different story).

Paris – 2020 January 6 – (from left to right) Will Smith, Martin Lawrence at the photocall for the BAD BOYS FOR LIFE by Sony Pictures. (Photo by Olivier VIGERIE / Sony Pictures Entertainment France)

Smith is fine, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t think about money. The return to a recognizable series with a certain following of a productive and well-known producer in Jerry Bruckheimer sounds like a decision on paper that is motivated by monetary concerns.

However, Smith firmly believes that he has not made the latest Bad Boys rate for money, and added that the reason they have been waiting for so long was specifically to avoid “money theft” and that Revisiting characters in a place where they hopefully grew.

Fallon put it this way:

“You had to take the time into account, how the characters would have grown. And the reason why it took so long is that I didn’t just want to do it as cash. You know, “Hey everyone loves sequels, let’s just do a sequel.”

Paris – 2020 January 6 – Will Smith at the photocall for BAD BOYS FOR LIFE by Sony Pictures. (Photo by Olivier VIGERIE / Sony Pictures Entertainment France)

Bad Boys for Life is now in theaters. Smith also provides the voice for secret agent Lance Sterling in Spies in Disguise, who is still playing.

If you have an opinion on Will Smith’s honesty here or his films, leave it below.