Bad Boys 3 Review - Is Bad Boys For Life Good?

It has recently been a tradition to bring back film franchise companies that made a name for themselves at least two decades ago. In recent years there have been delays for Blade Runner, Trainspotting and Independence Day.

We can now add another member to this growing club – Bad Boys. The Michael Bay-staged buddy cop franchise, which emerged in 1995 before continuing in 2003, has now returned for a late third post, in which the original stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence repeat their previous roles.

The structure is as follows: Lawrence’s detective Marcus Burnett, who just became a grandfather for the first time, longs for retirement – “We’ve been bad boys all our lives,” he complains at one point. “Isn’t it time we were good men?” Smith’s detective Mike Lowrey, on the other hand, is passionate about the idea that his career may end and happily chases adrenaline every day.

However, after Mike becomes the target of a mysterious murderer who has an unknown connection to his past, Marcus has no choice but to retire and reunite with his partner for a final mission.

AMMO, a new Miami Police Department, joins them on this occasion, and is a little suspicious of Mike when it comes to Mike – also because she is led by his ex-girlfriend Rita, who is played well by Mexican actress Paola Núñez. Mike is also opposed to some of the department’s new methods – for example, he cannot understand why they use surveillance drones to simply enter various criminal hiding places with fully loaded weapons. (Yes, all of these years later, the series’ rather unhealthy stance towards police violence is very intact.)

Through AMMO we got to know a new collection of characters, including one from Vanessa Hudgens, who appears to have paused to make Netflix put on Christmas sweaters to play some kind of foul-smelling cop. This group, with the exception of Rita, is generally quite memorable – although there is a good scene in which Mike and Marcus perform what they consider to be an underrepresentation of their brand song Bad Boys.

Contrary to his two stars, Bay hasn’t returned for the third installment (though he’s acting as an executive producer), but to be honest, it was hard to say. In the first scene, a flashy car drives along a sun-drenched beach in Miami, while almost every picture thereafter is filled with the almost fetishist obsession with guns and police militarization that made Bay famous.

It also shows a great deal of toxic masculinity, including a strange sting that stems from the fact that our bad boys of the same name may benefit a little from going to therapy. Make no mistake, this may not be a Michael Bay film technically, but it is also absolutely a Michael Bay film – its influence on the Belgian directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah is undisputed.

For the most part, the plot is a standard plot, although in the last act it is decidedly against the nonsensical. I’m not going to reveal anything, but let’s just say that more than one person in my screening heard an “What?” The action sequences are also nothing to really write home about – although the last set piece in a burning Mexican house is certainly visually impressive.

Bad Boys for Life is a film that excels in its quieter moments when it comes to exploring the dynamics between Smith and Lawrence and chattering about their different approaches to aging House in a bathrobe is particularly inexpensive.

Bad boys for life Columbia Pictures / Sony

Lawrence in particular clearly has the time of his life in what is now a relatively rare film appearance for him. His character might be concerned about the effects of aging on him – but it certainly didn’t affect the chemistry on the actor’s screen with Smith, his comic timing, or line delivery, which all remain outstanding.

There are also a few entertaining visual gags – the couple driving home in a crushed car on which a body has just landed are one, and Marcus painstakingly dyes Mike’s goatee while lying unconscious in a hospital bed (a call back) an earlier discussion).

So, let me be clear – this film is a lot wrong, or at least not quite right, and it certainly won’t go down as something that is approaching a classic. And yet the core partnership is so indestructible at the core that Bad Boys for Life grows beyond a normal action blockbuster and somehow defies its various shortcomings.

Bad Boys for Life will be released in British cinemas on Friday, January 17, 2020