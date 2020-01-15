Bad boy Toby Greene joins Jeremy Cameron, Lachie Whitfield, in the redesigned leadership group of Greater Western Sydney Giants

The first co-captains Phil Davis and Callan Ward are no longer part of the group, but should support the six men who are tasked with leading GWS into a new era.

The presence of Greene is important evidence of the club’s confidence in the 26-year-old top scorer, who had two different eye candy allegations at last year’s final.

Although Greene is hated by most opposition fans, he has long been considered a “spiritual leader” internally by the Giants. His new responsibility confirms this reputation.

The Cameron uplift is another positive sign that the star is unlikely to stay in western Sydney without a contract.

Cameron will be a free agent at the end of the 2020 season and is sure to be swamped with numerous offers from Victorian clubs – but if this is an indication of his future intentions, the Giants will be very comfortable with what to expect when it comes to recruiting.

Loading

Whitfield promised the Giants its long-term future by signing a seven-year deal late last year. Cameron and dashing full-back Zac Williams are the only top players contracted.

Offers were made to Williams and Cameron, and both spoke repeatedly and enthusiastically about their love for the club and their desire to see their careers in orange and coal.

If both sign up, the days when GWS has selected key players from international teams may be over.

“The entire playgroup has gone through a thorough process with our leadership advisor Cooper Cronk to choose this group. We are delighted to have Jeremy, Lachie and Toby in the lead group for 2020,” said new GWS soccer director Jason McCartney.

“All three players have contributed significantly to the growth of the giants in recent years, and a place in the official leadership group has been earned.

“We are very lucky to have some outstanding leaders in the Giants and I am very confident that Stephen will be supported as a leader in the field.

“The support of this group from Callan Ward and Phil Davis, who have led the club superbly from the start, has put us in a really strong position for the coming season.”

Vince is a sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sports

Loading